Coronavirus vaccine tracker November 9 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker: Here are all the latest updates on the coronavirus vaccine candidates and their progress. Moneycontrol News As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, several vaccine candidates are in various stages of trials. Here are all the latest updates on coronavirus vaccines and their progress. 1 | AIIMS Director says easy availability likely only by early 2022; masks are here to stay: As Indians eagerly await a COVID-19 vaccine launch, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said average Indian will have to wait till 2022 to get a shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Guleria, who is also a member of the national task force on the coronavirus management in the country, said it will take "more than a year" for a vaccine to be easily available in the Indian markets. 2 | AstraZeneca expects COVID-19 vaccine data this year: AstraZeneca, the British drugmaker working on one of the world's leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates reiterated that it expects data from late-stage trials of the vaccine later this year. The company has taken on the development of Oxford University's potential COVID-19 vaccine, scoring billions in funding and signing multiple deals to supply over three billion doses to countries around the world. 3 | India sees early vaccine launch as AstraZeneca deliveries run late: An Indian government-backed vaccine could be launched as early as February - months earlier than expected - as last-stage trials begin this month and studies have so far shown it is safe and effective, a senior government scientist told Reuters. Bharat Biotech, a private company that is developing COVAXIN with the government-run ICMR, had earlier hoped to launch it only in the second quarter of next year. “The vaccine has shown good efficacy,” senior ICMR scientist Rajni Kant, who is also a member of its COVID-19 task force, said. “It is expected that by the beginning of next year, February or March, something would be available.” 4 | India tops global survey on COVID-19 vaccination intent; rising hesitancy in many countries: Indians are the keenest on getting vaccinated whenever a COVID-19 vaccine is available, even as people in 10 out of 15 countries showed a growing reluctance about getting vaccinated, according to a global survey. In the World Economic Forum/Ipsos survey of 18,526 adults from 15 countries, 73 percent said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if available, down from 77 percent in August. While vaccination intent has remained unchanged at 87 percent in India since August, it has declined in 10 of the 15 countries surveyed, most of all in China, Australia, Spain, and Brazil. First Published on Nov 9, 2020 04:02 pm