Coronavirus vaccine tracker November 9 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

4 | India tops global survey on COVID-19 vaccination intent; rising hesitancy in many countries: Indians are the keenest on getting vaccinated whenever a COVID-19 vaccine is available, even as people in 10 out of 15 countries showed a growing reluctance about getting vaccinated, according to a global survey. In the World Economic Forum/Ipsos survey of 18,526 adults from 15 countries, 73 percent said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if available, down from 77 percent in August. While vaccination intent has remained unchanged at 87 percent in India since August, it has declined in 10 of the 15 countries surveyed, most of all in China, Australia, Spain, and Brazil.