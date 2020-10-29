Coronavirus vaccine tracker | Check out the latest developments from around the world as on October 29

6 | Dr Reddy's hopes to finish Phase 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine by March-May: Dr Reddys Laboratories on October 28 said the Phase 3 trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID 19 in India to be conducted by it are expected to be completed by the end of March depending on approvals and data validation. "Phase-3, we should finish somewhere by March and then of course it depends on the ability to compile the data, obtain the approvals etc. It can be as early as end of March or April /May and beyond. It depends on the results. Its a combination of phase-2, global phase-3 and phase-3 in India," Dr Reddys Chief Executive Officer Erez Israeli said.