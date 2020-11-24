PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: AP

China launches lunar mission to bring back material from moon

Chang’e 5 — named after the Chinese moon goddess — is the country’s boldest lunar mission yet. If successful, it would be a major advance for China’s space programme, and some experts say that it could pave the way for bringing samples back from Mars or even a crewed lunar mission.

Associated Press
China launched an ambitious mission on November 24 to bring back rocks and debris from the moon’s surface for the first time in more than 40 years — an undertaking that could boost human understanding of the moon and of the solar system more generally. (Image: AP)

China launched an ambitious mission on November 24 to bring back rocks and debris from the moon’s surface for the first time in more than 40 years — an undertaking that could boost human understanding of the moon and of the solar system more generally. (Image: AP)

China’s latest trip to the moon is another milestone in the Asian powerhouse’s slow but steady ascent to the stars. Spacecraft typically take three days to reach the moon. The mission is among China’s boldest since it first put a man in space in 2003, becoming only the third nation to do so after the U.S. and Russia. (Image: AP)

China’s latest trip to the moon is another milestone in the Asian powerhouse’s slow but steady ascent to the stars. Spacecraft typically take three days to reach the moon. The mission is among China’s boldest since it first put a man in space in 2003, becoming only the third nation to do so after the US and Russia. (Image: AP)

Chang’e 5 — named for the Chinese moon goddess — is the country’s boldest lunar mission yet. If successful, it would be a major advance for China’s space program, and some experts say it could pave the way for bringing samples back from Mars or even a crewed lunar mission. (Image: AP)

Chang’e 5 — named after the Chinese moon goddess — is the country’s boldest lunar mission yet. If successful, it would be a major advance for China’s space programme, and some experts say that it could pave the way for bringing samples back from Mars or even a crewed lunar mission. (Image: AP)

The four modules of the Chang’e 5 spacecraft blasted off at just after 4:30 a.m. on November 24 atop a massive Long March-5Y rocket from the Wenchang launch center along the coast of the southern island province of Hainan. (Image: AP)

The four modules of the Chang’e 5 spacecraft blasted off at just after 4:30 am on November 24 atop a massive Long March-5Y rocket from the Wenchang launch centre along the coast of the southern island province of Hainan. (Image: AP)

Minutes after liftoff, the spacecraft separated from the rocket’s first and second stages and slipped into Earth-moon transfer orbit. About an hour later, Chang’e 5 opened its solar panels to provide its independent power source. (Image: AP)

Minutes after liftoff, the spacecraft separated from the rocket’s first and second stages and slipped into Earth-moon transfer orbit. About an hour later, Chang’e 5 opened its solar panels to provide its independent power source. (Image: AP)

The mission’s key task is to drill 2 meters (almost 7 feet) beneath the moon’s surface and scoop up about 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of rocks and other debris to be brought back to Earth, according to NASA. That would offer the first opportunity for scientists to study newly obtained lunar material since the American and Russian missions of the 1960s and 1970s. (Image: AP)

The mission’s key task is to drill 2 metres (almost 7 feet) beneath the moon’s surface and scoop up about 2 kg (4.4 pounds) of rocks and other debris to be brought back to Earth, according to NASA. That would offer the first opportunity for scientists to study newly obtained lunar material since the American and Russian missions of the 1960s and 1970s. (Image: AP)

The Chang’e 5 lander’s time on the moon is scheduled to be short and sweet. It can only stay one lunar daytime, or about 14 Earth days, because it lacks the radioisotope heating units to withstand the moon’s freezing nights. (Image: AP)

The Chang’e 5 lander’s time on the moon is scheduled to be short and sweet. It can only stay one lunar daytime, or about 14 Earth days, because it lacks the radioisotope heating units to withstand the moon’s freezing nights. (Image: AP)

First Published on Nov 24, 2020 04:26 pm

tags #Chang'e 5 #China #China lunar rocks mission #China moon mission #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.