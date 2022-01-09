Chennai observes complete lockdown today due to rising number of Covid cases

Chennai roads bear a deserted look after the government announced a complete lockdown on Sundays due to the rising Covid cases. The number of cases in Tamil Nadu on December 27 was 605 and on January 3, it reached 1,728, said Chief Minister MK Stalin.

CM Stalin said the restrictions were announced as experts have warned of greater spread of the virus, if stringent measures are not taken.

As per the latest order issued by the Tamil Nadu government, all commercial entities, malls, shops, and restaurants won’t be allowed to operate beyond the permitted time.