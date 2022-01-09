MARKET NEWS

Chennai observes complete lockdown today due to rising number of Covid cases

Due to the surge in Covid cases in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that a night curfew (from 10 pm to 5 am) will be imposed in the state from January 6 and a complete lockdown will be observed on all Sundays.

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST
Covid cases in Tamil Nadu on December 27 was 605 and on January 3, it reached 1,728, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Chennai roads bear a deserted look after the government announced a complete lockdown on Sundays due to the rising Covid cases. The number of cases in Tamil Nadu on December 27 was 605 and on January 3, it reached 1,728, said Chief Minister MK Stalin.
CM Stalin said the restrictions were announced as experts have warned of greater spread of the virus, if stringent measures are not taken.
As per the latest order issued by the Tamil Nadu government, all commercial entities, malls, shops, and restaurants won’t be allowed to operate beyond the permitted time.
The essential services allowed during the curfew hours include delivery of milk, newspapers, hospitals, research centres, medical shops, ambulances, and hearse services.
Tags: #chennai lockdown #Covid lockdown #MK Stalin #Slideshow #Tamil Nadu
first published: Jan 9, 2022 10:09 am

