Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bhagat Singh 113rd birth anniversary | Inspirational quotes by the legendary freedom fighter

On the eve of Bhagat Singh’s 113rd birthday, let’s remember the legendary freedom fighter and pay our tribute to the epitome of bravery and sacrifice the revolutionary gave for freedom.

Moneycontrol News
Bhagat Singh, the socialist revolutionary of the Indian freedom movement, whose two acts of dramatic violence against the British in India and execution at age 23 made him a folk hero of the Indian independence movement. The freedom fighter was born on September 28, 1907 in Banga village of Punjab province of British India. In 1931, at the age of 23, Singh was convicted and hanged while fighting for the freedom of pour country. Bhagat Singh became a popular folk hero after his death. On the eve of his 113rd birthday let’s remember the legendary freedom fighter and pay our tribute to the epitome of bravery and sacrifice revolutionary gave for freedom. Here are some of the famous inspirational quotes of Bhagat Singh. (Image: Wikimedia)

Bhagat Singh was a socialist revolutionary of the Indian freedom movement whose two acts of dramatic violence against the British in India and execution at age 23 made him a folk hero of the Indian independence movement. The freedom fighter was born on September 28, 1907 in Banga village of Punjab province of British India back then. In 1931, at the age of 23, Singh was convicted and hanged while fighting for the freedom of India. Bhagat Singh became a popular folk hero after his death. On the eve of his 113th birthday let's remember the legendary freedom fighter and pay our tribute to the epitome of bravery and sacrifice revolutionary gave for freedom. Here are some of the famous inspirational quotes of Bhagat Singh.

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Sep 28, 2020 01:50 pm

