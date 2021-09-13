MARKET NEWS

English
Amarnath Plant: What is it, and what's behind its rising popularity

Amaranth is a pseudocereal that has faced near-extinction more than once, amaranth is now booming in popularity as a health food. So what is it and what’s behind its rising popularity, let’s find out.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 04:59 PM IST
A pseudocereal that has faced near-extinction more than once, amaranth is now booming in popularity as a health food. So what is it and what’s behind its rising popularity, let’s find out. (Image: News18 Creative)
Amaranth is a group of more than 60 different species of grains that have been cultivated for about 8,000 years. It is indigenous to Mesoamerica, but also grown in China, India, south-east Asia, West Africa and the Caribbean. (Image: News18 Creative)
When Spanish conquistadors invaded the Americas in the 16th century, they outlawed amaranth, fearing that the indigenous farmers’ spiritual connection to plants might undermine Christanity. Yet, farmers continued secretly growing amaranth, which sprouted up like a weed – even as far north as the modern-day United States. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at how amaranth stacks up to other foods. (Image: News18 Creative)
Unique ingredients in amaranth. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here’s how amaranth is used. (Image: News18 Creative)
Amaranth is found in Mexico and is originated from over 7000 years ago. (Image: News18 Creative)
Global amaranth market by product type. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #Amaranth #environment #Slideshow #World News
first published: Sep 13, 2021 04:54 pm

