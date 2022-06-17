 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Afghan TV anchor sells street food to make ends meet after losing job

Jun 17, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Musa Mohammadi's plight moved many social media users. After his story gained attention, he reportedly received a job offer from the state-run Radio Television Afghanistan.

Musa Mohammadi has worked as an anchor and reporter for several different TV channels in Afghanistan. (Image credit: @Haqmal/Twitter)

Musa Mohammadi, a former television anchor in Afghanistan, has been forced to sell food on the side of a street for a livelihood, after he lost his job. (Image credit: @Haqmal/Twitter) He has to take care of his unwell mother, an ex-colleague of his tweeted. (Image credit: @Haqmal/Twitter) Left with no other choice, Mohammadi sells samosas on the streets of Kabul to support his family. (Image credit: @Haqmal/Twitter) Musa Mohammadi's story gained wide attention on social media. He was reportedly offered a job by Radio Television Afghanistan. (@SHussainShokat/Twitter)
