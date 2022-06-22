A look at the brief history of typewriters

Italian printmaker Francesco Rampazetto invented the scrittura tattile, a machine to impress letters in papers, in 1575. (Image: News18 Creative)

In 1714, Henry Mill obtained a patent in Britain for a machine that appears to have been similar to a typewriter.

Pellegrino Turri, an Italian inventor, invented a mechanical typing machine in early 19th century, one of the first typewriters for his blind friend Countess Carolina Fantoni da Fivizzano.

In 1829, an American named William Austin Burt invented and patented typographer, a predecessor to the modern-day typewriter.

First commercially sold typewriter known as Hansen Writing Ball was invented by Rasmus Malling-Hansen in 1865.

In 1868, the first commercially made typewriters was patented by Christopher Latham Sholes, Carlos Glidden, and Samuel W. Soule.

In 1874, first commercially successful typewriter came in the market.