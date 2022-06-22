English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Adequate protein intake can help working professionals lead a healthy working life. Join the talk.
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

    A look at the brief history of typewriters

    A typewriter is a mechanical machine for typing. The first commercial typewriters were introduced in 1874 and quickly became an indispensable tool for all writing.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 22, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST
    Italian printmaker Francesco Rampazetto invented the scrittura tattile, a machine to impress letters in papers, in 1575. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Italian printmaker Francesco Rampazetto invented the scrittura tattile, a machine to impress letters in papers, in 1575. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In 1714, Henry Mill obtained a patent in Britain for a machine that appears to have been similar to a typewriter. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In 1714, Henry Mill obtained a patent in Britain for a machine that appears to have been similar to a typewriter. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Pellegrino Turri, an Italian inventor, invented a mechanical typing machine in early 19th century, one of the first typewriters for his blind friend Countess Carolina Fantoni da Fivizzano. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Pellegrino Turri, an Italian inventor, invented a mechanical typing machine in early 19th century, one of the first typewriters for his blind friend Countess Carolina Fantoni da Fivizzano. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In 1829, an American named William Austin Burt invented and patented typographer, a predecessor to the modern-day typewriter. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In 1829, an American named William Austin Burt invented and patented typographer, a predecessor to the modern-day typewriter. (Image: News18 Creative)
    First commercially sold typewriter known as Hansen Writing Ball was invented by Rasmus Malling-Hansen in 1865. (Image: News18 Creative)
    First commercially sold typewriter known as Hansen Writing Ball was invented by Rasmus Malling-Hansen in 1865. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In 1868, the first commercially made typewriters was patented by Christopher Latham Sholes, Carlos Glidden, and Samuel W. Soule. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In 1868, the first commercially made typewriters was patented by Christopher Latham Sholes, Carlos Glidden, and Samuel W. Soule. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In 1874, first commercially successful typewriter came in the market. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In 1874, first commercially successful typewriter came in the market. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The first documented appearance of the QWERTY layout came out in 1878. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The first documented appearance of the QWERTY layout came out in 1878. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Slideshow #Typewriter #Typewriter History #World News
    first published: Jun 22, 2022 06:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.