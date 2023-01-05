English
    A look at celestial events in store for stargazers in 2023

    From Solar eclipse, meteor showers to supermoon, here are the celestial events in store this year for stargazers.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 05, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST
    Lyrid Meteor Shower | When: April 16-25 (Active) | These are one of the oldest recorded meteor showers – seen over 2,500 years ago, according to some historical Chinese texts. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Ningaloo Eclipse | When: April 20 | It is a total solar eclipse that’s referred to as the Ningaloo eclipse because it will be best viewed from Ningaloo on the Western Australia coast. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Penumbral Lunar Eclipse | When: May 5 | This type of eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon align imperfectly. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Perseid Meteor Shower |When: July 17-August 24 (Active) | Considered as the best meteor shower of the year, it will peak between August 13-14. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Blue Supermoon | When: August 30-31 | This moon is called a ‘Blue Moon’ because it’s the second full moon in a calendar month. It happens every few years since the Moon orbits the Earth every 29 days. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Leonid Meteor Shower | When: November 3-Decemebr 2 (Active) | The Leonids are considered to be major shower. This year the meteor shower will peak between, November 17-18. The meteor rates are often low at about 15 meteors per hour. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Geminids Meteor Shower | When: November 19-Decemebr 24 (Active) | These are considered to be one of the best and major meteor showers of the year. Will peak between December 14 and December 15. (Image: News18 Creative)
