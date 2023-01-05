A look at celestial events in store for stargazers in 2023

Lyrid Meteor Shower | When: April 16-25 (Active) | These are one of the oldest recorded meteor showers – seen over 2,500 years ago, according to some historical Chinese texts. (Image: News18 Creative)

Ningaloo Eclipse | When: April 20 | It is a total solar eclipse that’s referred to as the Ningaloo eclipse because it will be best viewed from Ningaloo on the Western Australia coast. (Image: News18 Creative)

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse | When: May 5 | This type of eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon align imperfectly. (Image: News18 Creative)

Perseid Meteor Shower |When: July 17-August 24 (Active) | Considered as the best meteor shower of the year, it will peak between August 13-14. (Image: News18 Creative)

Blue Supermoon | When: August 30-31 | This moon is called a ‘Blue Moon’ because it’s the second full moon in a calendar month. It happens every few years since the Moon orbits the Earth every 29 days. (Image: News18 Creative)

Leonid Meteor Shower | When: November 3-Decemebr 2 (Active) | The Leonids are considered to be major shower. This year the meteor shower will peak between, November 17-18. The meteor rates are often low at about 15 meteors per hour. (Image: News18 Creative)