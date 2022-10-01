National Film Awards in photos: Ajay Devgn, Suriya get Best Actor honours, Dadasaheb Phalke award for Asha Parekh

Moneycontrol News

Veteran actor Asha Parekh was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the top award in the field of cinema. (Image credit: Anurag Thakur/Twitter)Ajay Devgn and Suriya shared the Best Actor Award. Devgn was awarded for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, while Suriya won for Soorarai Pottru. (Images: Anurag Thakur/Twitter)Aparna Balamurali was presented the National Award for Best Actress for Soorarai Pottru. (Image credit: All India Radio News)Soorarai Pottru won the National award for Best Feature Film. Producer Jyothika accepts the award. (Image credit: PIB)Kerala folk singer Nanjiyamma won the Best Female Playback Singer Award. (Image credit: Anurag Thakur/Twitter)