National Film Awards in photos: Ajay Devgn, Suriya get Best Actor honours, Dadasaheb Phalke award for Asha Parekh

Moneycontrol News
Oct 01, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

The 68th National Film Awards were presented at a ceremony held at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on September 30.

President Droupadi Murmu felicitates veteran actor Asha Parekh. (Image credit: @rashtrapatibhvn)

Veteran actor Asha Parekh was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the top award in the field of cinema. (Image credit: Anurag Thakur/Twitter) Ajay Devgn and Suriya shared the Best Actor Award. Devgn was awarded for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, while Suriya won for Soorarai Pottru. (Images: Anurag Thakur/Twitter) Aparna Balamurali was presented the National Award for Best Actress for Soorarai Pottru. (Image credit: All India Radio News) Soorarai Pottru won the National award for Best Feature Film. Producer Jyothika accepts the award. (Image credit: PIB)
Kerala folk singer Nanjiyamma won the Best Female Playback Singer Award. (Image credit: Anurag Thakur/Twitter)
