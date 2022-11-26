English
    26/11 Mumbai attacks: Maharashtra CM, governor pay tributes

    India mourns 26/11 victims on the 14th anniversary of the terror attacks.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    November 26, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
    Indians came together today to mourn the lives lost in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (Image credit: AFP)
    10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, an Islamist terrorist ...
    As many as 166 people had been killed in a series of attacks carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba at several prominent locations in Mumbai, including the Taj Mahal Palace and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in 2008. (Image credit: AFP)
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offers tributes at the police memorial. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
    Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paying his respects. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)
    Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari lays a wreath at the memorial. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
    NCP's Supriya Sule pays her respects at the Tukaram Omble memorial. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
    first published: Nov 26, 2022 11:16 am