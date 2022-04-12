2+2 India-US Meet | Modi-Biden talks 'constructive'; India not violating any sanctions by importing Russian oil, says US

Moneycontrol News

Ahead of the fourth India-US '2+2' dialogue in Washington, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting. The virtual meeting came in the midst of some disquiet in Washington over India's position on the Ukraine crisis as well as its decision to procure discounted Russian oil. In his remarks Biden talked about the strong India-US defence partnership, stressing that both the countries are going to "continue our close consultation on how to manage the destabilising effects of this Russian war". "Our today's talks are taking place at a time when the situation in Ukraine remains very worrisome. Till a few weeks ago, more than 20,000 Indians were stranded in Ukraine. And most of these were young students," Modi said. (Image: ANI)At the meeting, Modi also talked about India's humanitarian aid to Ukraine. "We have also placed importance on the safety of civilian people in Ukraine and the uninterrupted supply of humanitarian aid to them and which you have just mentioned in the beginning," Modi said. "On our behalf, we have sent medicines and other relief materials to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries. And on the demand of Ukraine we are sending another consignment of medicines very soon," he said. The prime minister also referred to Biden's slogan at the very beginning of his that 'democracies can deliver'. (Image: Screengrab from PIB)The fourth India-US '2+2' dialogue in Washington was led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony J Blinken. Singh, Jaishankar, Austin and Blinken were at the White House during the Modi-Biden talks. (Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)After the Modi- Biden virtual meet, in a major shift in its tone on India's energy imports from Russia, the United States said that the energy imports are not banned from Russia and New Delhi is not violating US sanctions. During Monday's news conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the call between the two leaders was "constructive and direct." Answering a question on whether Biden pushed India to limit Russian energy, Psaki said, "Energy imports are not banned and they don't violate our sanctions. We certainly recognise that every country is going to take a step in their interest." However, Psaki during a press briefing, said Biden told PM Modi that it's not in India's interest to increase every import from Russia. "Beyond that, I'd let Indian leaders speak for themselves," said the White House Press Secretary on if US President was seeking a promise from PM Modi that he wouldn't look to increase oil purchases from Russia. (Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III, in Washington DC on the sidelines of 2+2 dialogue in the US. (Image: ANI)When US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged India not to buy additional Russian oil. "Every country is differently situated, has different needs, requirements, but we're looking to allies and partners not to increase their purchases of Russian energy," he said. In response, Minister Of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar said, "If you are looking at energy purchases from Russia, I would suggest that your attention should be focused on Europe. We do buy some energy which is necessary for our energy security, but I suspect, looking at the figures, that our total purchases in a month are less than what Europe buys in an afternoon." (Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)In an interview with ANI in Washington DC, Defence Min Rajnath Singh on India's dependency on Russia for spare parts & that we might face problems for the same. "If there'll be challenges for spare parts, we've the knack to meet challenges. No talks with the US on the same. "America is our natural ally, no two-ways about it...We want to maintain good ties with all the countries...," he told ANI on India-US relations and the latter seeing India through China's prism. (Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)After the meet, MEA S Jaishankar tweeted saying, "Concluded a productive and substantive 2+2 Ministerial Meeting. Discussed contemporary challenges and issues in an open and constructive manner. Resolved that our strategic partnership would continue to grow and play a greater role in shaping the direction of world affairs." (Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)