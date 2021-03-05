English
2020 Global Peace Index | Iceland maintains most peaceful country in the world title; see the top 10 countries here

Iceland maintains its lead on the Global Peace Index as the most peaceful country in the world, the country has held this position since 2008, take a look at the top ten here

Moneycontrol News
March 05, 2021 / 07:37 PM IST
Rank 10 | Switzerland | GPI score: 1.366 (Image source: Reuters)
Rank 9 | Japan | GPI score: 1.36 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 8 | Czechia | GPI score: 1.337 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 7 | Singapore | GPI score: 1.321
Rank 6 | Canada | GPI score: 1.298 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 5 | Denmark | GPI score: 1.283 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 4 | Austria | GPI score: 1.275 (Image: Pixabay)
Rank 3 | Portugal | GPI score: 1.247 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 2 | New Zealand | GPI score: 1.198 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 1 | Iceland | GPI score: 1.078
first published: Mar 5, 2021 07:37 pm

