Arvind Kejriwal to John Abraham: Covid third wave cuts across politics, Bollywood

India is seeing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and a fast spread of the Omicron variant of the virus. From politicians to Bollywood and sports personalities, the virus is affecting people from all walks of life. Here are 10 politicians and Bollywood celebrities who've tested positive in recent days.

January 05, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on January 4 he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and isolating at home, putting a stop to his campaigning in poll-bound states for now.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and isolating at home, putting a stop to his campaigning in poll-bound states for now.
File Image
Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP from North East Delhi and former state unit chief, on Tuesday said he tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself at home. He has developed fever and cold two days ago and tested positive on Tuesday.
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.
John Abraham Priya Runchal Instagram
Actor John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for COVID-19, the actor said on Monday, adding that they are quarantined at home and have mild symptoms of the infection. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by priyarunchal)
Sonu Nigam Instagram
Playback singer Sonu Nigam Nigam, his wife, son and sister-in-law have caught the virus. Nigam and his family are currently in Dubai.
Ekta Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor, television and film producer, too has tested positive for COVID-19, she said on Monday. "Despite taking all precaution, I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please get themselves tested,” she said.
Prem Chopra, the actor
COVID-19: Prem Chopra is best known for playing iconic villain roles in Hindi films such as "Bobby", "Do Raaste", and "Kati Patang".
Babul Supriyo.
Former Union minister Babul Supriyo, along with his wife, father and several members of his staff, have tested positive for COVID-19. "Me, my wife, Dad, multiple staff, hv all tested positive, but my concern is the superhigh Rs.61000/- price of the Cocktail jab that needs to be given SOS to seriously ill #COVID19 patients. Dad who is 84, needed the jab SOS & I hv to buy it on-the-spot. Hw can the EWS afford it? (sic)," he tweeted on Tuesday.
Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is enjoying the success of his recent releases Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, recently completed 10 years in Bollywood.
Arjun Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 last week, reported news agency ANI. This is the second time he is catching the virus after he testing positive in September 2020, along with girlfriend Malaika Arora.
Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and family members tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.
Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and family members tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.
Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Covid-19 #John Abraham #Slideshow #Sonu Nigam #Third Wave
first published: Jan 5, 2022 12:53 pm

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

