Arvind Kejriwal to John Abraham: Covid third wave cuts across politics, Bollywood

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and isolating at home, putting a stop to his campaigning in poll-bound states for now.

Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP from North East Delhi and former state unit chief, on Tuesday said he tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself at home. He has developed fever and cold two days ago and tested positive on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Actor John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for COVID-19, the actor said on Monday, adding that they are quarantined at home and have mild symptoms of the infection. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by priyarunchal)

Playback singer Sonu Nigam Nigam, his wife, son and sister-in-law have caught the virus. Nigam and his family are currently in Dubai.

Ekta Kapoor, television and film producer, too has tested positive for COVID-19, she said on Monday. "Despite taking all precaution, I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please get themselves tested,” she said.

COVID-19: Prem Chopra is best known for playing iconic villain roles in Hindi films such as "Bobby", "Do Raaste", and "Kati Patang".

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo, along with his wife, father and several members of his staff, have tested positive for COVID-19. "Me, my wife, Dad, multiple staff, hv all tested positive, but my concern is the superhigh Rs.61000/- price of the Cocktail jab that needs to be given SOS to seriously ill #COVID19 patients. Dad who is 84, needed the jab SOS & I hv to buy it on-the-spot. Hw can the EWS afford it? (sic)," he tweeted on Tuesday.

Arjun Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 last week, reported news agency ANI. This is the second time he is catching the virus after he testing positive in September 2020, along with girlfriend Malaika Arora.