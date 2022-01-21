Coronavirus | A brief history of the evolution of swab collection tool

Since the pandemic began, our noses have been poked, prodded and invaded by foreign objects. Swabs have become the new nose candy. Next year, the modern swab turns 100. Here’s a brief history of the evolution of this specimen collection tool. (Image: News18 Creative)

Leo Gerstenzang credited as the father of the swab in 1923. He conceived the idea of a ready-to-use cotton swab as he watched his wife cleaning a child with a cotton wad around a toothpick. (Image: News18 Creative)

A medical swab is vastly different from the Q-tip. Swabs, critical in specimen examination, have gone through many technological advancements. One swab no longer fits all purposes. (Image: News18 Creative)