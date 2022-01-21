MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

Coronavirus | A brief history of the evolution of swab collection tool

Swabs have become the new nose candy. Next year, the modern swab turns 100. Here’s a brief history of the evolution of this specimen collection tool.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST
Since the pandemic began, our noses have been poked, prodded and invaded by foreign objects. Swabs have become the new nose candy. Next year, the modern swab turns 100. Here’s a brief history of the evolution of this specimen collection tool. (Image: News18 Creative)
Since the pandemic began, our noses have been poked, prodded and invaded by foreign objects. Swabs have become the new nose candy. Next year, the modern swab turns 100. Here’s a brief history of the evolution of this specimen collection tool. (Image: News18 Creative)
Leo Gerstenzang credited as the father of the swab in 1923. He conceived the idea of a ready-to-use cotton swab as he watched his wife cleaning a child with a cotton wad around a toothpick. (Image: News18 Creative)
Leo Gerstenzang credited as the father of the swab in 1923. He conceived the idea of a ready-to-use cotton swab as he watched his wife cleaning a child with a cotton wad around a toothpick. (Image: News18 Creative)
A medical swab is vastly different from the Q-tip. Swabs, critical in specimen examination, have gone through many technological advancements. One swab no longer fits all purposes. (Image: News18 Creative)
A medical swab is vastly different from the Q-tip. Swabs, critical in specimen examination, have gone through many technological advancements. One swab no longer fits all purposes. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at the types of swabs in coronavirus testing. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here's a look at the types of swabs in coronavirus testing. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Slideshow #swab testing
first published: Jan 21, 2022 01:58 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.