Consistent Losers: These 11 stocks from NSE500 fall 4-17% in just 5 days

The market has been in an uptrend since the daily number of COVID cases started falling in early May. The benchmark index, Nifty50 hit an all-time closing high of 15,582.80 on May 31, 2021. The rally seems broad-based as small and midcap indices also touched all-time highs of 23,743.32

and 21,844.75, respectively, on May 28 and May 25, respectively. But among NSE 500 stocks, there are more names that have declined consistently. Out of 500, 7 stocks gained consistently over last 5 days, whereas, 11 companies' shares fell consistently during the same period. These 11 stocks declined about 4-17 percent in the last 5 days (Data Source: ACE Equity). Interestingly, most of these stocks have rebounded in today's trade (June 01, 2021).

Fine Organic Industries Ltd. | The stock fell 17 percent to Rs 2902.70 as on May 31 from Rs 3495.65 on May 24.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. | The stock fell 13 percent to Rs 1679.60 as on May 31 from Rs 1931.05 on May 24.

HEG Ltd. | The stock fell 13 percent to Rs 2094.05 as on May 31 from Rs 2398.35 on May 24.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd. | The stock fell 10 percent to Rs 4797.75 as on May 31 from Rs 5311.85 on May 24.

Godrej Industries Ltd. | The stock fell 8 percent to Rs 524.20 as on May 31 from Rs 568.75 on May 24.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. | The stock fell 6 percent to Rs 1762.35 as on May 31 from Rs 1878.45 on May 24.

IIFL Finance Ltd. | The stock fell 6 percent to Rs 249.20 as on May 31 from Rs 265.20 on May 24.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. | The stock fell 5 percent to Rs 222.60 as on May 31 from Rs 234.65 on May 24.

Greaves Cotton Ltd. | The stock fell 4 percent to Rs 125.80 as on May 31 from Rs 130.95 on May 24.

Elgi Equipments Ltd. | The stock fell 4 percent to Rs 208.85 as on May 31 from Rs 217.15 on May 24.