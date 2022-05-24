English
    Cannes 2022: Indian artistes at the red carpet

    This year, a huge contingent of Indian artistes were present at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 24, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the film "Armageddon Time" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.
    Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui at Cannes. Khan was the first ever folk artist to open a Red Carpet at Cannes. (Image credit: mame_khan/Instagram)
    Deepika Padukone smiles as she arrives for the screening of the film "Armageddon Time" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.
    Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman with filmmaker-actor Kamal Haasan at the Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: @arrahman/Instagram)
    Actor Pooja Hegde arrives for the screening of the film "Top Gun : Maverick" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.
    R Madhavan at the Cannes red carpet. His directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', was screened at the ongoing 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: @actormaddy/Instagram)
    Actor Urvashi Rautela poses as she arrives to attend the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez !)" ahead of the opening ceremony of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.
    Lyricist Prasoon Joshi, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, music legend AR Rahman and actor R Madhavan at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: @ianuragthakur/Twitter)
