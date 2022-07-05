Australia floods: Thousands more asked to evacuate as crisis intensifies

Moneycontrol News

A kayaker paddles through a flooded residential area following heavy rains in the South Windsor suburb of Sydney, Australia. The flood crisis in Sydney intensified as heavy rainfall kept battering Australia's east coast on Tuesday and led to overflowing rivers.State Emergency Service (SES) personnel prepare to deploy as floodwaters submerge residential areas following heavy rains in Sydney. About 50,000 residents in New South Wales, the bulk in Sydney's western suburbs, have been told to either evacuate or warned they might receive evacuation orders. This is up from Monday's 30,000.Houses inundated with floodwaters from an overflowing Hawkesbury River in Windsor, a Sydney suburb among one of the worst-hit areas.A family photographed on a kayak amidst the Australia flood crisis that has led to waterlogged roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and water lapping the sides of houses.A vehicle is submerged by floodwaters in a residential area following heavy rains in Windsor, a site of major flooding.