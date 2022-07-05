English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

    Australia floods: Thousands more asked to evacuate as crisis intensifies

    The flood crisis in Sydney intensified as heavy rainfall kept battering Australia's east coast on Tuesday and led to overflowing rivers.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 05, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
    Kayaker in flood hit Windsor_Reuters
    A kayaker paddles through a flooded residential area following heavy rains in the South Windsor suburb of Sydney, Australia. The flood crisis in Sydney intensified as heavy rainfall kept battering Australia's east coast on Tuesday and led to overflowing rivers.
    Australia floods rescue_Reuters
    State Emergency Service (SES) personnel prepare to deploy as floodwaters submerge residential areas following heavy rains in Sydney. About 50,000 residents in New South Wales, the bulk in Sydney's western suburbs, have been told to either evacuate or warned they might receive evacuation orders. This is up from Monday's 30,000.
    Houses inundated with floodwaters from an overflowing Hawkesbury River in Windsor, a Sydney suburb among one of the worst-hit areas.
    Houses inundated with floodwaters from an overflowing Hawkesbury River in Windsor, a Sydney suburb among one of the worst-hit areas.
    A family photographed on a kayak amidst the Australia flood crisis that has led to waterlogged roads.
    A family photographed on a kayak amidst the Australia flood crisis that has led to waterlogged roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and water lapping the sides of houses.
    A vehicle is submerged by floodwaters in a residential area following heavy rains in Windsor, a site of major flooding.
    A vehicle is submerged by floodwaters in a residential area following heavy rains in Windsor, a site of major flooding.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Australia floods #Sydney
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 08:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.