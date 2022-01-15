MARKET NEWS

In photos: India marks Army Day 2022 with parade, tributes to soldiers

Army Day 2022: Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Admiral R Hari Kumar of the Indian Navy paid tributes to martyrs at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Air Force), and Admiral R Hari Kumar of the Indian Navy) pay tributes to martyrs at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark Army Day on January 15. (Image: ANI)
General Naravane present awards to soldiers on the occasion of Army Day. (Image ANI)
The Army Day parade at the Cariappa Parade ground in Delhi cantonment. (Image ANI)
Rajasthan | The World’s largest national flag made of 'khadi' was displayed along the India- Pakistan border in Jaisalmer to celebrate Indian Army Day. The flag was 225 feet long and 150 feet wide.
A 225-feet- long Indian flag displayed along the India- Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer to celebrate Army Day. (Image ANI)
The new combat uniform of the Indian Army was unveiled on the occasion. (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Army Day #Indian Army #Slideshow
first published: Jan 15, 2022 04:14 pm

