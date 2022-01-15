In photos: India marks Army Day 2022 with parade, tributes to soldiers

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Admiral R Hari Kumar of the Indian Navy pay tributes to martyrs at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark Army Day on January 15. (Image: ANI)

General Naravane present awards to soldiers on the occasion of Army Day. (Image ANI)

The Army Day parade at the Cariappa Parade ground in Delhi cantonment. (Image ANI)

A 225-feet- long Indian flag displayed along the India- Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer to celebrate Army Day. (Image ANI)