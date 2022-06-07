Apple WWDC 2022 | A look at the big announcements by the tech giant

Moneycontrol News

According to Apple, the new M2 chip will deliver an 18 percent performance upgrade when compared to the M1.Redesigned MacBook Air is first to feature the new M2 chip.The 13-inch MacBook Pro is also getting an M2 upgrade.iOS 16 allows the editing of any messages sent in the Messages app, as well undoing any messages sent by mistake.Apple’s new Safety Check feature allows abuse survivors to view and manage who has access to their apps, passwords and more.Previously, the Apple Fitness app was only available to those who had an Apple Watch but now it will be available to all iPhone users.The newly announced macOS 13 Ventura has an improved multitasking tool called Stage Manager.macOS 13 Ventura is also adding support for Apple Passkeys in Safari to replace the password, allowing sign-in to various websites with just iPhone or Mac.Other big announcements includes Apple’s Pay to get a Pay Later feature in iOS 16.