Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant kick off wedding festivities. See pics

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding festivities kicked off with a mehendi ceremony. (Image credit: @nitamukeshambanii/Instagram)The couple spent the day at the temple and participated in the traditional Raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies. Anant opted for a blue kurta paired with embroidered jacket for the special occasion, while Radhika chose to wear a white and pink embroidered lehenga. (Image: RIL)Radhika Merchant chose custom-made Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla couture for her mehendi ceremony (Image credit: abujanisandeepkhosla/Instagram)Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare chief Viren Merchant.“Radhika Merchant is the picture of romantic bliss in this custom-made multi-colour resham lehenga embroidered with floral booties and mirrors at her mehendi ceremony,” Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a picture of Merchant. (Image credit: @nitamukeshambanii/Instagram)