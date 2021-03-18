American Kennel Club | Top 10 most popular dog breeds of 2020

The American Kennel Club has released its rankings of the most popular dog breeds of 2020. Labrador Retriever continues to top the list for the 30th year in a row. Some breeds rose in popularity, including the Belgian Malinois, which jumped from 60th in 2014 to 37th this year. Some breeds declined in popularity, even the adorable Coton de Tulear, which dropped 50 spots from 31 to 81, and the Boerboel, which declined almost 60 spots. Check out the ten most popular breeds below. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 10 | Dachshunds | The short-legged, long-bodied, ever-alert expression, and bold, the vivacious personality of the Dachshund have made him a superstar of the canine kingdom and are loyal companions. (Image: AP)

Rank 9 | Pointers (German Shorthaired) | The versatile, medium-sized German Shorthaired Pointer is an enthusiastic gundog of all trades who thrives on vigorous exercise, positive training, and a lot of love. (Image: AP)

Rank 8 | Rottweilers | The Rottweiler is a robust working breed of great strength descended from the mastiffs of the Roman legions. A gentle playmate and protector within the family circle. (Image: AP)

Rank 7 | Beagles | A small hound breed dog excel in qualities like lovable, happy and companionable, which make them excellent family dogs. (Image: AP)

Rank 6 | Poodles | One of the most popular breeds for 2020, Poodles are eager, athletic, and wickedly smart “real dogs” of remarkable versatility. (Image: AP)

Rank 5 | Bulldogs | The medium-sized Bulldog is a courageous, friendly and dignified dog breed. (Image: AP)

Rank 4 | Golden Retrievers | The friendly Golden Retrievers is among the most popular dog breeds in America and serious workers at hunting and field work. (Image: AP)

Rank 3 | German Shepherd Dogs | The breed is a large, agile, muscular dog of noble character and high intelligence. (Image: AP)

Rank 2 | French Bulldogs | Playful, smart and one-of-a-kind French Bulldog is one of the world’s popular small-dog breeds. They are adaptable and completely irresistible. (Image: AP)