Big faces from India at FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar

Moneycontrol News

FIFA World Cup 2022: Actor Deepika Padukone and former Spanish footballer and World Cup winner Iker Casillas unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar shortly before the final match between Argentina and France.Ahead of the final match, Shah Rukh Khan joined footballer Wayne Rooney to discuss football and his upcoming film, "Pathaan", that will be released on January 25. (Image credit: Twitter)Malayalam superstar Mohanlal posted a photo of himself at the stadium. “At Lusail Stadium, joining the world to witness the clash of the titans and partake in the world's favourite madness. Awaiting a phenomenal and entertaining game from the bests, just like you all,” he wrote on Facebook.Posting an image of him talking a selfie with fans at the Qatar stadium, Malayalam superstar Mammootty tweeted, “Witnessing the biggest sporting spectacle. What an atmosphere...What a moment.” (Image credit: @mammukka/Twitter)Bollywood star Ranveer Singh posted a selfie from Lusail Stadium. “Lezzgoooo,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. He also shared a poll asking fans who, between Argentina and France, was likely to bag the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy. (Image credit: ranveersingh/Instagram)Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “Rooting for you tonight @leomessi cause no one deserves this one more than you.” He also shared a photo of the shoe that he was going to wear for the final match. (Image credit: arjunkapoor/Instagram)Actor Ishaan Khatter too shared snapshots moments ahead of the final match.(Image credit: ishaankhatter/Instagram)