Air Force Day in photos: Celebrations under way in Chandigarh

The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 90th anniversary today.
Celebrations for the Indian Air Force Day are underway in Chandigarh today. (Image credit: IAF)
Spectators at the Chandigarh Sukhna lake complex to watch the ceremony unfold. (Image credit: IAF)
An Air Force band performs at the ceremony to mark the 90th anniversary of the force in Chandigarh. (Image credit: IAF)
IAF officers among spectators watching the ceremony. (Image credit: IAF)
A view of the parade on Sukhna lake on the occasion on Air Force Day. (Image credit: IAF)