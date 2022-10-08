 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrends

Air Force Day in photos: Celebrations under way in Chandigarh

Edited by : Moneycontrol News
Oct 08, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 90th anniversary today.

(Image credit: @IAF_MCC)

Celebrations for the Indian Air Force Day are underway in Chandigarh today. (Image credit: IAF) Spectators at the Chandigarh Sukhna lake complex to watch the ceremony unfold. (Image credit: IAF) An Air Force band performs at the ceremony to mark the 90th anniversary of the force in Chandigarh.  (Image credit: IAF) IAF officers among spectators watching the ceremony.  (Image credit: IAF)
A view of the parade on Sukhna lake on the occasion on Air Force Day.  (Image credit: IAF)
TAGS: #Air Force Day 2022 #Chandigarh #Indian Air Force
first published: Oct 8, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.