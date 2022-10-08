Air Force Day in photos: Celebrations under way in Chandigarh

Celebrations for the Indian Air Force Day are underway in Chandigarh today. (Image credit: IAF)

Spectators at the Chandigarh Sukhna lake complex to watch the ceremony unfold. (Image credit: IAF)

An Air Force band performs at the ceremony to mark the 90th anniversary of the force in Chandigarh. (Image credit: IAF)

IAF officers among spectators watching the ceremony. (Image credit: IAF)