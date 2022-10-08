English
    Air Force Day in photos: Celebrations under way in Chandigarh

    The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 90th anniversary today.

    Edited by : Moneycontrol News
    October 08, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
    Celebrations for the Indian Air Force Day are underway in Chandigarh today. (Image credit: IAF)
    Spectators at the Chandigrah Sukhna lake complex to watch the ceremony unfold.
    An Air Force band performs at the ceremony to mark the 90th anniversary of the force in Chandigarh.
    IAF officers among spectators watching the ceremony.
    A view of the parade on Sukhna lake on the occasion on Air Force Day.
    Tags: #Air Force Day 2022 #Chandigarh #Indian Air Force
    first published: Oct 8, 2022 09:33 am
