AI predicts what 'last selfies' before end of the world will look like

In the images, all the defaced skeleton-like humans are looking into cameras as massive explosions take place over their shoulders.
An artificial intelligence (AI) image generator has done something possibly no one has done so far--imagined “how the last selfies before the Earth dies will look like".
The images created by the DALL-E 2 show human beings standing in front of various fiery and foreboding backgrounds.
They are shown as disfigured creatures with oversized eyes and elongated fingers--almost zombie-like. The haunting pictures were shared by 'Robot Overloads' on TikTok which usually posts images produced by AI based on user prompts.