AI predicts what 'last selfies' before end of the world will look like

Moneycontrol News

An artificial intelligence (AI) image generator has done something possibly no one has done so far--imagined “how the last selfies before the Earth dies will look like".The images created by the DALL-E 2 show human beings standing in front of various fiery and foreboding backgrounds.They are shown as disfigured creatures with oversized eyes and elongated fingers--almost zombie-like. The haunting pictures were shared by 'Robot Overloads' on TikTok which usually posts images produced by AI based on user prompts.