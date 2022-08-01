 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrends

AI predicts what 'last selfies' before end of the world will look like

Moneycontrol News
Aug 01, 2022 / 04:43 PM IST

In the images, all the defaced skeleton-like humans are looking into cameras as massive explosions take place over their shoulders.

The images created by the DALL-E 2 show human beings standing in front of various fiery backgrounds. (Image credit: @robotoverloards)

An artificial intelligence (AI) image generator has done something possibly no one has done so far--imagined “how the last selfies before the Earth dies will look like". The images created by the DALL-E 2 show human beings standing in front of various fiery and foreboding backgrounds. They are shown as disfigured creatures with oversized eyes and elongated fingers--almost zombie-like. The haunting pictures were shared by 'Robot Overloads' on TikTok which usually posts images produced by AI based on user prompts.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #Dall-E #Selfie #Slideshow
first published: Aug 1, 2022 04:43 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.