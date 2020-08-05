In pics | With Vivo's likely exit, a look at how IPL's sponsorship story has changed over the years

Since its beginning, the sponsorship game for IPL has seen a sea of change and with Vivo's likely exit, the league is all set to welcome a new brand. Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam 1/6 Due to the anti-China sentiment, Chinese company Vivo, which is the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to take a break for one year at least. Vivo's exit will mean a new company coming in for the title sponsorship and with this IPL will see four different companies taking hold of the title sponsorship since the beginning of the league. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/6 Companies as diverse as DLF, Pepsi and Vivo have been associated with the event as the title sponsor. Along with different brand names, the title sponsorship fees of IPL has seen an exponential growth. From Rs 200 crore to Rs 2,199 crore, the title sponsorship of IPL is an indicator of the eye-popping valuation the franchise-based league enjoys. (Image: Moneycontrol) 3/6 DLF | Title sponsor from 2008 to 2012. DLF was almost synonymous with the IPL in the initial years. With a large audience and viewership across the country, DLF asserted itself as a trusted brand among the Indians. During 2008-2012, DLF witnessed a downturn in sales and was looking to reduce its debts (approximately Rs 227 billion) by selling various assets in March 2013. They also went against renewing the IPL deal. (Image: PTI) 4/6 Pepsi | Title sponsor from 2013 to 2015. Then came Pepsi but its association with the cash-rich league did not prove to be beneficial for the brand. When IPL got mired in the match fixing controversy in 2013, it resulted in negative publicity for the league. (Image: Reuters) 5/6 The Rs 3.96 billion (Rs 396 crore) deal with Pepsi signed in 2013 was almost double of the first 5 seasons before Pepsi reportedly pulled out of the 5-year deal in October 2015 and paid only Rs 2.38 billion (Rs 238 crore) for the 3-year sponsorship deal because of the substantial controversy involved in the match-fixing scandal. (Image: Moneycontrol) 6/6 Vivo | Title sponsor from 2016 to 2017 and 2018 to 2022. After Pepsi's exit, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) transferred the sponsorship rights to Vivo for Rs 190 crore for the 2016 and 2017 seasons before going on to seal the rights with a winning bid of Rs 2,199 crore for the next five seasons. (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on Aug 5, 2020 04:49 pm