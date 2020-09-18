Top 10 most valuable Indian brands in 2020

According to the 2020 BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands ranking released by WPP and Kantar, 57% brands have seen a decline in brand value in 2020 as against 35% which have seen a grown in value
A recently release report, titled: 'The 2020 BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands", stated that retail and telecom brands have outperformed most other categories and seen their brand value increase in 2020. As per the report, HDFC Bank is India’s top most valuable brand with a brand value of $20.3 billion. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Coming in second is Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) with a brand value of $18.2 billion. With a total value of $216 billion, brands saw a 6% decline over last year, driven largely by a slowdown in the brand value of companies in the banking and automotive sectors. (Image: Reuters)
The third most valuable Indian brand is Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a brand value of $14.5 billion. Despite the overall decline in brand value of the top 75, 26 brands increased in value and five were new entrants. India’s top brands also performed well against other countries, where declines in total brand value were much greater. (Image: Moneycontrol)
In the fourth place on the top 75 most valuable Indian brands list with a value of $13.9 billion, Airtel is also the top telecom brand. Even Jio saw its value increase 26%. One of five new entrants, Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) also benefited from the overall uplift in the telecom category, which contributed $25.5 billion to the ranking this year. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Despite the paints industry struggling in India, Asian Paints took the fifth slot with a brand value of $8 billion, growing its brand value by 14%. (Image: asianpaints.com)
Kotak Mahindra Bank stood at rank sixth with a brand value of $7.2 billion. (Image: Moneycontrol)
According to the report, Reliance Retail was the fastest riser this year, up 30 places, with telecom brand Jio at number seven with a brand value of $6.9 billion. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Online retail brands, including Flipkart, which ranked eight with a brand value of $6.5 billion, saw their brand value increase significantly. (Image: Moneycontrol)
With a brand value of $6.2 billion, Paytm ranks ninth on the list of most valuable Indian brands. Financial services as a category dominate the list of top 75 most valuable Indian brands like in many other countries. (Image: PTI)
The 10th most valuable Indian brand is State Bank of India with a value of $5.3 billion. (Image: Moneycontrol)
First Published on Sep 18, 2020 10:19 pm