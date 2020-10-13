BoycottTanishq: A look at brand campaigns by Tanishq that went viral for the right messaging

It was 2013 when Tanishq came up with an advertisement on second marriage. The ad was for the brand's wedding collection. The ad helped break the social stigma around second marriages and took a bold stand on a sensitive issue. In addition, the ad created a lot of buzz not only because of the theme of remarriage but also by featuring a dark-skinned bride. In fact, brand experts say that the remarriage ad was a turning point in Tanishq's advertising journey. (Image: Tanishq)