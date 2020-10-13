BoycottTanishq: A look at brand campaigns by Tanishq that went viral for the right messaging

Marketing experts say that Tanishq's advertisements have mostly been well received not only on TV but also on social media. Maryam Farooqui While Tanishq's new ad, which promotes the brand's jewellery line called Ekatvam, has been overtaken by controversy, it is not new for Tanishq to come up with progressive brand campaign ideas. From gender equality to remarriage, Tanishq has touched upon many subjects over the years in its advertising campaigns. Moneycontrol takes a look at the strong messaging over the years by brand Tanishq. (Image: Tanishq) It was 2013 when Tanishq came up with an advertisement on second marriage. The ad was for the brand's wedding collection. The ad helped break the social stigma around second marriages and took a bold stand on a sensitive issue. In addition, the ad created a lot of buzz not only because of the theme of remarriage but also by featuring a dark-skinned bride. In fact, brand experts say that the remarriage ad was a turning point in Tanishq's advertising journey. (Image: Tanishq) In 2013, when the Supreme Court of India upheld Section 377 of Indian Penal Code which recriminalised homosexuality, many brands had come out in support of the LGBT community through creative messaging. Tanishq also chimed in with a poster that featured on its social media handles saying, "Two of a kind always make a beautiful pair." (Image: Tanishq) In 2016, Tanishq came up with a fresh perspective on the festival of Raksha Bandhan. For their Raksha Bandhan campaign, the brand celebrated the bond between sisters and did not restrict itself to celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. The ad film saw strong traction with 20,000 shares on Facebook. (Image: Tanishq) Tanishq had also banked on the startup rage in 2016 with their ad on a young woman winning an entrepreneur award. The ad was for Tanishq's Niloufer collection. Within five days of its launch, the ad had recorded around 2,00,000 views on YouTube. (Image: Tanishq) For its Mirayah campaign, Tanishq focused on the messaging of empowering women and encouraging them to live their lives without deadlines and responsibilities after their kids have grown up. The ad features a group of friends singing a customised birthday song for their friend's 40th birthday. (Image: Tanishq) First Published on Oct 13, 2020 10:51 pm