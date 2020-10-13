172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|trends|advertising-trends|boycotttanishq-a-look-at-brand-campaigns-by-tanishq-that-went-viral-for-the-right-messaging-5959391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 10:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#BoycottTanishq: A look at brand campaigns by Tanishq that went viral for the right messaging

Marketing experts say that Tanishq's advertisements have mostly been well received not only on TV but also on social media.

Maryam Farooqui
While Tanishq's new ad which promotes the brand's new jewellery line called Ekatvam is surrounded with controversies, it is not new for Tanishq to come up with progressive brand campaign ideas. From gender equality to remarrriage, Tanishq has touched upon many subjects over the years in its brand campaigns. Moneycontrol takes a look at the strong messaging over the years by brand Tanishq.

It was in 2013, when Tanishq came up with an advertisement on second marriage. The ad was for the brand's wedding collection. Brand experts say that the ad broke norms on social stigma of second marriage and took a bold stand on a sensitive issue. In addition, experts say that the ad was most talked about messaging as the ad not only used second marriage to showcase Tanishq's wedding collection but the ad also featured a dark-skinned bride. In fact, experts say that the remarriage ad has been a turning point in Tanishq's advertising Journey. (Image: TanishqJewellery)

In 2013, when the Supreme Court of India had upheld Section 377 of Indian Penal Code which recrmininalised homosexuality, many brands had come out in support of the LGBT community through creative messaging. One such brand was Tanishq that came up with a poster that featured on social media which said, "Two of a kind always make a beautiful pair." Along with the message, the poster featured a pair of gold and diamond earrings. (Image: Tanishq)

In 2016, Tanishq came up with a fresh perspective to the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. For their Raksha Bandhan campaign, the brand celebrated the bond between sisters and did not restrict itself to celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. The ad film saw strong traction with 20,000 shares on Facebook. (Image: TanishqJewellery)

Tanishq had also banked on the startup rage in 2016 with their ad on a young woman winning an entrepreuner award. The ad was for Tanishq's Niloufer collection. the ad in five days of its launch had recorded around 2,00,000 views. Image: (TanishqJewellery)

For its Mirayah campaign, Tanishq focused on the messaging of empowering women and encouraging them to live their lives without deadlines and responsibilities after their kids have grown up. The ad features a group of friends singing a customised birthday song for their friend's 40th birthday. (Image: TanishqJewellery)

First Published on Oct 13, 2020 10:51 pm

tags #Advertising #India #Slideshow #Tanishq #Twitter

