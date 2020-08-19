World Photography Day | Smartphones in India that have the best camera units - with sample pictures

Honourable mention -- OPPO Find X2 Pro: The Find X2 Pro is perhaps one of the best smartphones of 2020. Unfortunately, the smartphone is not available on sale in India. We were able to review the Find X2 Pro and as per our experience, the camera performance is quite excellent. The rear camera setup houses a 48MP f/1.7 Sony IMX689 1/1.4-inch sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, and a 13MP periscope lens with up to 10x Hybrid zoom and 60x digital zoom. The colours are vibrant and you get an ample amount of detail. The highlights and shadows are well exposed too. Even the dynamic range is excellent. While the camera app does support night mode, chances are you won’t need to use it very often, thanks to the wide aperture and the sensor size. In fact, we liked a couple of images that were shot using the normal mode, instead of the night mode on the Find X2 Pro. Click here to check our Find X2 Pro review and scroll down to see a sample shot.