Western Digital launches SanDisk Pro-Grade Storage Solutions for creators, professionals

Western Digital has officially unveiled new SanDisk professional storage solutions in India. The new storage solutions are aimed at content creators and professionals in India. The line-up includes the SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD, G-Raid Shuttle SSD, G-Drive Enterprise-Class Desktop Hard Drive, and PRO-Dock 4, a 4-bay reader docking station.
The Pro-G40 SSD is the company’s most rugged offering to date with a high-level IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It boasts speeds up to 2700MB/s read and 1900MB/s write with a Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) interface. Move up to 50GB in 30 seconds or less and power through even the most demanding workloads. The Pro-G40 SSD price in India starts at Rs 34999 in India and comes with a 5-year limited warranty.
The SanDisk Professional G-Drive Enterprise-Class desktop hard drive with a USB-C (10Gbps) interface delivers ultra-reliable, high-capacity storage that’s perfect for fast backup and access to content. G-Drive Enterprise-Class desktop hard drive is available in 4TB, 6TB, 12TB, 18TB, and 22TB capacities starting at Rs 19,999 and feature a 3-year limited warranty.
The SanDisk Professional G-Raid Shuttle SSD is a transportable 8-bay hardware Raid SSD solution with Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB-C (10Gbps) interfaces. It offers up to 32TB of high-performance solid-state storage to transfer 4K, 8K, VR, high dynamic range (HDR), and high frame rate (HFR) footage in a single location. The G-Raid Shuttle SSD is available now at a starting price of Rs 3,99,999 in India with a 5-year limited warranty.
SanDisk Professional Pro-Dock 4 is a 4-bay reader docking station that can bridge capture and ingest with a truly scalable offloading solution to save time and money on multi-camera productions. It can simplify your workflow by connecting the PC to drives, displays, readers, and A/V devices. The Pro-Dock 4 is available for Rs 34,999 with a limited 3-year warranty. Other newly launched professional storage solutions include the SanDisk Professional Pro-Blade Transport and SSD Mag, an NVMe SSD mag and portable enclosure for the ultimate modular SSD ecosystem, and SanDisk Professional Pro-Reader SD and microSD. To learn more about SanDisk’s professional storage solutions, head over to the link
