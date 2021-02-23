English
Video Conferencing etiquettes: Fundamental Do's and Don'ts you need to know

These are the cardinal rules to ensure successful video conferencing etiquette.

Moneycontrol News
February 23, 2021 / 06:04 PM IST
The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have forced employees to resort to remote working. This has led organisations to spend a lot of time on video conferencing platforms like Zoom, Skype, Google Hangouts Meet, Microsoft Teams, and more. Although these video conferencing calls are an excellent substitute for face-to-face meetings, they do require the same degree of professionalism one would demand from a physical meeting. So, here are some dos and don'ts for a successful video call.
Once you've downloaded your video conferencing app, the first thing to do is to make sure everything is working fine. Open the app ahead of time to ensure that it is up to date and check if your microphone and camera are working properly.
If you are the one conducting the call, it would be advisable to create an agenda before the call. Note down all your talking points and do a mockup call to ensure your call takes place smoothly. Since you are conversing with a remote team, it is easy for people to lose focus if you cannot communicate effectively.
If you are on a video call with several colleagues who have their cameras turned on, it is common decency to ensure yours is too. A cardinal sin of video etiquette is starting a video call without any prior warning. Start with a quick chat message and wait for a reply before starting a video call.
This one should go without saying, but 'don't be late'. Whether it is a colleague or client, you are taking up someone's precious time on a video call. So, the best thing you can do is to ensure that every moment of their time on the call is spent optimally.
When talking over a video call, people's voices do overlap, so it is important not to interrupt a speaker. If you have a message or question that you want to put forth, note it down so it can be addressed after the conversation. If you think that something needs to be addressed right away, you can always hold your hand up, so the speaker can halt a conversation or presentation and address your grievance.
Video conferences are not an ideal time to catch up on social media news feeds, browse the internet, check emails and messages, or do any other work. Not only is it important to pay attention to a presenter, but in some cases, there may be instances where you may need to weigh in, and multi-tasking will make it more challenging to focus on the call. It would be best if you muted the microphone when you aren't speaking to ensure background noise doesn't disrupt the audio.
It goes without saying that you should be well-groomed for any virtual meeting. But beyond that, you also want a nice background. Most apps have features to add virtual backgrounds or blur it all together. But if you aren't using an app with such a feature, we suggest setting up in front of a wall or bookshelf. If you have a pet in the room, move to another room that the pet cannot access. You also want to be seated in a room with good lighting.
When your video call is done, remember to close the app and ensure both your mic and camera are turned off. Most video calls apps do this by default when shut down, but doublechecking doesn't take much effort.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Slideshow #video calls #work from home
first published: Feb 23, 2021 06:04 pm

