Upcoming Smartphones February 2023: Here are some of the smartphones to look out for next month

It is worth noting that there is no confirmation that all these smartphones will make their debut next month, although the chances are quite high given recent reports.
The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 will begin in Barcelona from February 27 until March 2. The premiere smartphone event is set to give us a taste of several new smartphones and innovations in smartphone tech from the industry’s biggest players.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is launching in India and globally on February 1, 2023, at the first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023. The series includes the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra
. The Galaxy S23 series
is perhaps the most anticipated smartphone launches of the year and is definitely one to look out for next month.
Another flagship smartphone launching next month is the OnePlus 11 5G
. The OnePlus 11 5G launch in India will take place on February 7 at 07:30 pm (IST)
. OnePlus’ flagship smartphone will also hit global markets simultaneously. The OnePlus 11 5G has already been unveiled in China so information about its specifications is readily available, while reports of its price have already been doing the rounds.
The Xiaomi 13 series is rumoured to hit Indian markets in the second quarter of 2023, although the line-up is expected to make its global debut at MWC 2023. The company unveiled the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 Lite in China back in December 2022. While there is no official confirmation, Xiaomi has been dropping rumours about a major launch event at MWC 2023, where it will likely unveil the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro
.
Oppo launched two new foldable smartphones in China on the tail-end of last year, including the Oppo Find N2
and Oppo Find N2 Flip
. While Oppo hasn’t confirmed details yet, several reports suggests that the Oppo Find N2 Flip smartphone will get a global debut next month. Oppo traditionally announces its flagship Find X series smartphones in February. So we are likely to see Oppo’s Find X6 series or at the very least get key details about its launch timeline next month.
The Motorola Edge 40 Pro could also make its global debut next month. The Edge 40 Pro is expected to debut as a rebadged version of the Moto X40, which arrived in China last month. Motorola’s upcoming flagship could hit global markets at MWC 2023, although several reports suggests that the phone won’t make its way to India until March 2022. However, Motorola tends to release devices in India a week or two after their global launch.
The iQOO Neo 7 is heading to India next month on February 16 to be more precise. iQOO recently launched three smartphones in its ‘Neo’ series including the iQOO Neo 7, iQOO Neo 7 SE, and iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition. However, given the current information released surrounding the phone’s specifications, we believe the iQOO Neo 7 model coming to India features the same specifications as the iQOO Neo 7 SE in China.
The Vivo X90 series is expected to make its global debut at MWC 2023. While no official announcement about the launch of the X90 series outside the Chinese market has been made so far, reports suggests that the three phones could be unveiled at this year’s Mobile World Congress. The line-up includes the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro Plus. The three smartphones were unveiled in China back in November 2022 with the Vivo X90 Pro+ debuting as the first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform.
Rumours about the Poco X5 series have been doing the rounds recently with the more recent one of the phone’s back panel seen in the hands of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Pandya was recently spotted with the Poco X5 Pro, suggesting that a launch is just around the corner, even if Poco hasn’t confirmed it just yet. The photo also suggests that Poco is teaming up with the Indian cricketer for the launch of the X5 series in India.
The Realme GT Neo 5 could make its debut next month. Realme recently confirmed that it would debut the world’s first smartphone to support 240W SuperVOOC charging next month. After the announcement, the company confirmed that the device would indeed be the Realme GT Neo 5. While Realme will be attending MWC 2023, it is unclear whether the smartphone maker will release the GT Neo 5 at the event or in China.