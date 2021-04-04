English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

Upcoming smartphone launches in India in April 2021: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy F12, Realme C-series, and more

Let's look at the upcoming smartphone launches in India.

Moneycontrol News
April 04, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST
Smartphone companies are gearing up to launch new devices in India. In March 2021, we saw over 25 smartphone launches from the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, etc. They are likely to continue in April as these companies are confirmed or rumoured to launch new devices in India. Let's look at the upcoming smartphone launches in India.
Smartphone companies are gearing up to launch new devices in India. In March 2021, we saw over 25 smartphone launches from the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, etc. They are likely to continue in April as these companies are confirmed or rumoured to launch new devices in India. Let's look at the upcoming smartphone launches in India.
Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s : Samsung has confirmed the launch of the two Galaxy F-series budget smartphones in India. The two smartphones are confirmed to launch in India on April 5.
Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s: Samsung has confirmed the launch of the two Galaxy F-series budget smartphones in India. The two smartphones are confirmed to launch in India on April 5.
OPPO F19 : The OPPO F19 India launch is confirmed for April 6. It will come with a 5000 mAh battery and a 48MP triple-camera setup on the back. The F19 will join the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ as the third smartphone under the series.
OPPO F19: The OPPO F19 India launch is confirmed for April 6. It will come with a 5000 mAh battery and a 48MP triple-camera setup on the back. The F19 will join the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ as the third smartphone under the series.
Realme C25, Realme C21, Realme C20 : Realme will launch three smartphones under Rs 10000 and above in India on April 8. These include the Realme C20, C21, and C25. The smartphones will come with at least a 5000 mAh battery and an HD+ display. Realme has already launched the devices in some international markets.
Realme C25, Realme C21, Realme C20: Realme will launch three smartphones under Rs 10000 and above in India on April 8. These include the Realme C20, C21, and C25. The smartphones will come with at least a 5000 mAh battery and an HD+ display. Realme has already launched the devices in some international markets.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra : Xiaomi's ultimate flagship, the Mi 11 Ultra, is confirmed to launch in India. The company will host the Mi 11 Ultra India launch event on April 23. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDRR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is rumoured that the Mi 11 Ultra price in India will be above Rs 70,000.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Xiaomi's ultimate flagship, the Mi 11 Ultra, is confirmed to launch in India. The company will host the Mi 11 Ultra India launch event on April 23. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDRR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is rumoured that the Mi 11 Ultra price in India will be above Rs 70,000.
Realme_8 (1)
Realme 8 5G, Realme 8 Pro 5G: Realme is expected to launch the 5G variants of the Realme 8 series in India later this month. The company has confirmed the launch but is yet to announce the launch date.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
Realme Narzo 30 5G: Realme is expected to launch the Realme Narzo 30 5G in India later this month. The company has already unveiled the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G in India. The Narzo 30 launch date remains unknown at the moment.
iQOO 7 : The iQOO 7 India launch date is yet to be confirmed. However, the company has confirmed that the iQOO 7 price in India will be under Rs 40,000. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 4000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging.
iQOO 7: The iQOO 7 India launch date is yet to be confirmed. However, the company has confirmed that the iQOO 7 price in India will be under Rs 40,000. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 4000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging.
Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V21 series: The Vivo V21 series India launch is tipped for April 2021 in India. Vivo had unveiled the V20 series late last year. We can expect the company to launch the Vivo V21 SE and Vivo V21 Pro alongside the vanilla Vivo V21 in India.
Nokia G10, X10, X20: HMD Global is rumoured to launch three new smartphones on April 8. It is currently unknown if the new Nokia smartphones will launch in India alongside the global unveiling.
Nokia G10, X10, X20: HMD Global is rumoured to launch three new smartphones on April 8. It is currently unknown if the new Nokia smartphones will launch in India alongside the global unveiling.
Moto G100: Motorola is rumoured to launch the Moto G100 in India in April 2021. The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000 and come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.
Moto G100: Motorola is rumoured to launch the Moto G100 in India in April 2021. The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000 and come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #iQOO #Nokia #Oppo #Realme #Samsung #smartphones #Vivo #Xiaomi
first published: Apr 4, 2021 09:55 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.