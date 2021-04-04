Upcoming smartphone launches in India in April 2021: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy F12, Realme C-series, and more

Smartphone companies are gearing up to launch new devices in India. In March 2021, we saw over 25 smartphone launches from the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, etc. They are likely to continue in April as these companies are confirmed or rumoured to launch new devices in India. Let's look at the upcoming smartphone launches in India.

Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s: Samsung has confirmed the launch of the two Galaxy F-series budget smartphones in India. The two smartphones are confirmed to launch in India on April 5.

OPPO F19: The OPPO F19 India launch is confirmed for April 6. It will come with a 5000 mAh battery and a 48MP triple-camera setup on the back. The F19 will join the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ as the third smartphone under the series.

Realme C25, Realme C21, Realme C20: Realme will launch three smartphones under Rs 10000 and above in India on April 8. These include the Realme C20, C21, and C25. The smartphones will come with at least a 5000 mAh battery and an HD+ display. Realme has already launched the devices in some international markets.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Xiaomi's ultimate flagship, the Mi 11 Ultra, is confirmed to launch in India. The company will host the Mi 11 Ultra India launch event on April 23. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDRR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is rumoured that the Mi 11 Ultra price in India will be above Rs 70,000.

Realme 8 5G, Realme 8 Pro 5G: Realme is expected to launch the 5G variants of the Realme 8 series in India later this month. The company has confirmed the launch but is yet to announce the launch date.

Realme Narzo 30 5G: Realme is expected to launch the Realme Narzo 30 5G in India later this month. The company has already unveiled the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G in India. The Narzo 30 launch date remains unknown at the moment.

iQOO 7: The iQOO 7 India launch date is yet to be confirmed. However, the company has confirmed that the iQOO 7 price in India will be under Rs 40,000. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 4000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Vivo V21 series: The Vivo V21 series India launch is tipped for April 2021 in India. Vivo had unveiled the V20 series late last year. We can expect the company to launch the Vivo V21 SE and Vivo V21 Pro alongside the vanilla Vivo V21 in India.

Nokia G10, X10, X20: HMD Global is rumoured to launch three new smartphones on April 8. It is currently unknown if the new Nokia smartphones will launch in India alongside the global unveiling.