Twitter gives a shiner to Apple, for $19-polishing cloth

The jokes weren't always very creative but there were a few that caught our attention.

If you think the price is too high, you can always buy on EMI! Imagine seeing that on your bank statement.

Look on the bright side, at least we can afford this.

This user has a bone to pick with the Apple design team.

Polishing Cloth: *exists*, Rs 2900 for a 2m Lightning to USB Cable: Am I a joke to you?