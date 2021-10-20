MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Prices Increasing Soon Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

Twitter gives a shiner to Apple, for $19-polishing cloth

Apple released a polishing cloth for $19, with "backward compatibility". The phone company is dead serious, but Twitter had a nice laugh.

Moneycontrol News
October 20, 2021 / 12:39 PM IST
The jokes weren't always very creative but there were a few that caught our attention.
The jokes weren't always very creative but there were a few that caught our attention.
If you think the price is too high, you can always buy on EMI! Imagine seeing that on your bank statement.
If you think the price is too high, you can always buy on EMI! Imagine seeing that on your bank statement.
Look on the bright side, at least we can afford this.
Look on the bright side, at least we can afford this.
This user has a bone to pick with the Apple design team.
This user has a bone to pick with the Apple design team.
Polishing Cloth: *exists* Rs 2900 for a 2m Lightning to USB Cable: Am I a joke to you?
Polishing Cloth: *exists*,  Rs 2900 for a 2m Lightning to USB Cable: Am I a joke to you?
But...but...its non-abrasive to nano-texture glass.  That has to mean something.
But...but...its non-abrasive to nano-texture glass.  That has to mean something.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #Apple Polishing Cloth
first published: Oct 20, 2021 11:36 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.