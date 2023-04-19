Thirsty AI: ChatGPT drinks staggering amount of water to answer 50 questions

As the world of artificial intelligence continues to evolve, it's no secret that the process of training the complex algorithms behind it demands an exorbitant amount of energy. In a recent paper, a startling fact came to light - the same training process was also consuming an astonishing amount of water.
While training GPT-3 in its US-based data centres Microsoft is estimated to have used 1,85,000 gallons of water.
The researchers noted that for a simple conversation of roughly 20-50 questions and answers, ChatGPT needs to drink a 500ml bottle of water.
Server room must be kept cool, typically between 10-27 degrees Celsius, to prevent equipment malfunctioning.
Data centres must use clean freshwater sources to avoid the corrosion and bacteria growth associated with seawater. Freshwater is also necessary for humidity control in the rooms.