These smartphones have the best cameras as per DxOMark

These are the best 10 smartphone cameras available in the market, according to the DxOMark test Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Smartphone cameras have become one of the key features for both customers and manufacturers. Brands often lure customers towards them by promoting the camera capabilities of their smartphones. These promotions often feature a DXO Mark score, which is calculated based on hundreds of individual test results for each device and combined into one score. According to the latest DXO Mark tests, these are the top 10 smartphone cameras available in the market. 2/12 Huawei P40 Pro has managed to get the first spot in the best smartphone cameras list as per DxOMark. The smartphone with its 50MP quad-camera setup has got a total score of 128 in DxO Mark tests. Click here for specifications and details on the Huawei P40 Pro. 3/12 Honor's flagship smartphone, the Honor 30 Pro+, holds the second spot in DxO Mark's best smartphone cameras list and has got a total score of 125. The smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a big 1/1.28 inch 50-megapixel IMX700 sensor by Sony. The main sensor is paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 17mm equivalent lens that doubles as a macro camera and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom and up to 50x digital zoom. 4/12 Oppo Find X2 Pro is the third-best smartphone camera, according to DxO Mark. The smartphone with its 48MP quad-camera setup has received a total score of 124 in DxO Mark's tests. You can check out the camera samples and also read our Oppo Find X2 Pro review here. 5/12 Xiaomi's flagship smartphone, the Mi 10 Pro, scores 124 in the DxO Mark test. The smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a 108MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 20MP f/2.2 117-degree ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP f/2.0 telephoto lens with 10x hybrid optical zoom and OIS, and a 12MP f/2.0 portrait lens. Mi 10 Pro features a 20MP f/2.0 front camera for selfies. Xiaomi has only launched the Mi 10 - the younger sibling among the two - in India. 6/12 Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G has scored a total of 123 points in the DxO Mark test, grabbing the fifth spot in the best smartphone camera list. The smartphone features a primary 40MP Quad-Bayer sensor and f/1.6 aperture lens. The primary sensor is backed by a massive 40MP ultrawide sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8MP telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens and a ToF 3D depth sensor. 7/12 Honor V30 Pro, with its triple-camera setup, has managed to get a total score of 122 in DxO Mark tests. The smartphone ranks sixth in the list of best smartphone cameras as of July 2020. Honor V30 Pro has a 40MP Sony IMX600 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 12MP ultrawide f/2.2 lens and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, F/2.4 lens, and optical image stabilisation. 8/12 Samsung's current flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has scored 122 and is ranked seventh on the DxO Mark list of best smartphone cameras. The Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 108MP f/1.8 primary sensor with PDAF and OIS, a 48MP Periscope camera with PDAF, OIS and 10x Hybrid Zoom, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide shooter and a ToF 3D depth sensor. 9/12 Huawei Mate 30 Pro 4G is listed eighth on the DxO Mark list of best smartphone cameras. The smartphone, with its 40MP quad-camera setup, scores 121 in DxO's test. 10/12 The Mi CC9 Pro Premium is Xiaomi’s most premium mid-range smartphone and has scored 121 in the DxO Mark's test. The Premium Edition features an 8P lens in the front of the 108-megapixel 1/1.33-inch sensor as compared to the 7P lens on the standard variant. This is the only smartphone to feature an 8P lens. The other three sensors include a 12MP lens for portrait shots, a 5MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a 20MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. 11/12 OnePlus 8 Pro ranks 10th in the DxO mark list scoring 119. The smartphone has a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP telephoto lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP colour filter camera. 12/12 Surprisingly, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is considered to be among the best smartphone cameras in the market, does not make it to DxO's top-10. The iPhone 11 Pro (and the 11 Pro Max) with its 12MP triple-camera setup scored 117 and sits below the Galaxy S20+ at the 12th position. First Published on Jul 4, 2020 08:17 pm