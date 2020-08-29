These are the best smartphones in India across every budget

Best Premium Smartphone in India | OnePlus 8 Pro | The OnePlus 8 Pro is our pick for the best premium smartphone you can buy in India. Although the Samsung Galaxy S20 made quite a compelling case, the OnePlus 8 Pro offers more for less: Take, for example, the screen’s 120Hz refresh rate that can be used at QHD+ resolution, the faster Snapdragon 865 chipset that supports 5G, and a slightly faster charger included in the box. The only area where Samsung has an advantage is in camera performance, but Samsung’s gains are marginal thanks to huge improvements on the 8 Pro’s software and camera hardware. In some cases, OnePlus 8 Pro fares better on the camera front than Samsung.