These are the best smartphones in India across every budget

If you are looking to buy a smartphone in India, look no further! Moneycontrol News Several factors go into building the perfect smartphone. You have to evaluate all the key verticals, including camera, performance, software experience, battery, design, and display, then decide which handset offers the best synergy for your budget. So, we’ve decided to throw in a little aid and simplify the process of picking the smartphone by listing the best smartphones in India across every budget. Best Ultra-premium smartphone in India | Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G | Our pick for the best ultra-premium smartphone, if money is not an option, is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. The Note 20 Ultra offers the best features of the S20 Ultra combining it with the utility of the Note series. From the camera and display to the performance and battery life, everything about the Note 20 Ultra screams ‘over-the-top’. If you are looking for a better phone in 2020, at the moment, good luck finding one. Stay tuned for our full review. Best Premium Smartphone in India | OnePlus 8 Pro | The OnePlus 8 Pro is our pick for the best premium smartphone you can buy in India. Although the Samsung Galaxy S20 made quite a compelling case, the OnePlus 8 Pro offers more for less: Take, for example, the screen’s 120Hz refresh rate that can be used at QHD+ resolution, the faster Snapdragon 865 chipset that supports 5G, and a slightly faster charger included in the box. The only area where Samsung has an advantage is in camera performance, but Samsung’s gains are marginal thanks to huge improvements on the 8 Pro’s software and camera hardware. In some cases, OnePlus 8 Pro fares better on the camera front than Samsung. Best smartphone under 50,000 rupees in India | Asus ROG Phone 3 / Xiaomi Mi 10 | Both the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Asus ROG Phone 3 are both excellent smartphones in the sub-50K segment. In our view, Asus’ gains come on the software, display, battery, and performance fronts, and does give you better bang for your buck. However, not everyone will prefer the ‘in your face’ gaming design, and the Mi 10 is the perfect alternative that comes very close on most fronts, even surpassing the ROG Phone 3 on camera performance. Best Flagship Killer in India | Realme X50 Pro | The title for best flagship killer was the hardest, with stiff competition from the iPhone SE (Best Camera) and iQOO 3 (Most Affordable). However, we chose the Realme X50 Pro because it manages to deliver on all fronts, offering a premium build, smooth 90Hz display, camera flexibility, decent software, and super-fast charging. If you are looking for the best hardware without breaking the bank, the Realme X50 Pro offers the best overall package. Best Mid-range Smartphone in India | Motorola One Fusion+ | India’s sub-20K smartphone segment is highly competitive, with brands like Poco, Xiaomi, and Realme offering excellent hardware. However, the Motorola One Fusion+ stood out for us, mainly due to its ability to deliver excellent hardware without compromising on software. Motorola offers all the hardware benefits of its competitors while maintaining a bloatware-free software experience. Best Budget Smartphone in India | Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime | Looking for a good smartphone on a tight budget, then the Redmi 9 Prime is your best bet. The Redmi 9 Prime is the best smartphone under 10,000 rupees, offering incredible value. Not many phones in this category can offer on all fronts like the Redmi 9 Prime. Honourable Mention | OnePlus Nord | The OnePlus Nord may not fit into any category but is nevertheless worth a mention. The Nord is a premium mid-range smartphone that retains the main camera from the OnePlus 8 as well as a smooth 90Hz OLED display, the newest Snapdragon 700 series chipset, and a software experience to match it. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord is also the only Indian smartphone under 25,000 rupees that supports 5G. First Published on Aug 29, 2020 05:14 pm