The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

The Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill , 2022 comes after the government withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 being withdrawn from Parliament. The draft Bill is open for feedback, it remains to be seen how netizens, industry, and civil society will react to the new provisions. As we await the final form the bill will take and its impact, the introduction of the draft is a step towards a dedicated data protection framework, which is much needed as the economy increasingly gets digitalised and more and more Indians interact on social media.