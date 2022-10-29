The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

The curtain finally closed on Elon Musk’s Twitter sage. The Tesla CEO tried to back out of his Twitter deal for months before finally going forward with the acquisition. Musk chose to close the transition rather than suffer a humiliating loss in a drawn-out court battle. The saga finally came to an end on October 28 when Musk acquires Twitter for $44 billion. After his takeover
, top executives, including the company’s CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal and policy executive Vijaya Gadde, were fired.
Twitter’s new billionaire owner also said that the company would form a content moderation council
and any major content decisions, or account reinstatements will happen after such a body has convened. Musk also stated that he had no role in in reinstating rapper Kanye West's account
, which was suspended by the micro-blogging site earlier this month for posting anti-Semitic remarks. Former US president Donald Trump also hailed
the sale of Twitter to tech billionaire Elon Musk but declined to commit to re-joining the platform.
Apple has confirmed
that it will comply with the European Union's (EU) common charger directive and will adopt the USB Type-C charging standard for its devices. The EU ministers gave the final approval to the common charger directive, a new law that mandates a common charging standard for mobile phones, tablets and e-readers, digital cameras and video game consoles, headphones, earbuds and portable loudspeakers, wireless mice and keyboards, and portable navigation systems. At the WSJ Tech Live Conference, Greg Joswiak, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple said that the company would comply with the new law. “We have no choice — as we do around the world, (we) will comply with local laws,” he said.
IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the latest amendment
of IT rules will put more definite due diligence obligations on social media companies to make efforts that no unlawful content or misinformation is posted on their platforms. The government notified rules under which it will set up appellate panels to redress grievances that users may have against decisions of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook on hosting contentious content.
Worldwide smartphone shipments dropped 9 percent year-on-year to 297.8 million units in Q3 2022 due to weak demand, according to a new report by analytics firm Canalys. Samsung retained the first position with 22 percent market share and 64.1 million units shipped during the quarter, 8 percent lower compared to the previous year, the report said. In second place, Apple was the only company that grew
8 percent YoY and shipped a total of 53 million units. The Cupertino tech giant claimed 18 percent market share.
WhatsApp went down
for a brief period on October 25. The outage was a result of a "technical error", the company said in a statement. "The brief outage was a result of a technical error on our part and has now been resolved," a spokesperson of the Meta-owned messaging application said.
A Washington state judge fined
Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. The penalty issued by King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North was the maximum allowed for more than 800 violations of Washington's Fair Campaign Practices Act, passed by voters in 1972 and later strengthened by the Legislature. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson argued that the maximum was appropriate considering his office previously sued Facebook in 2018 for violating the same law.
At the WSJ Tech Live 2022 conference, Microsoft Gaming CEO and head of the Xbox division Phil Spencer said the current concept of the metaverse
was like a "poorly built video game." Spencer said that video games already put people together "in 3D spaces to go and save the world from invading aliens or conquer the castle" but the current iterations of the metaverse concept looked more like a "meeting room" than a virtual world. He said that's not "where I want to spend most of my time".
Apple announced
that it would begin running app-related ads in the Today tab of the App Store. This will go live starting October 25, in all countries except China. Previously, ads were restricted to search results on the App Store, in the Suggested section of the search box. Now, developers will be able to create a custom product page for the today tab to promote their apps. They will also be shown in a "You Might Also Like" section at the bottom of app listings.
Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 12 Pro series
in China. The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ arrive with top-of-the-line specifications and considerable upgrades over their predecessors. There is very little differentiating the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ from the regular ‘Pro’ model, apart from cameras. Xiaomi also announced the vanilla Redmi Note 12 5G
alongside their ‘Pro’ counterparts. The Redmi Note 12 Pro series arrives with a 200 MP triple-camera setup, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. Additionally, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Discovery Edition debuts as the first smartphone with 210W fast-charging support.
Apple recently announced
three new iPad models in India and in the global market. Now, Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro (2022), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022), and iPad (2022) are all available for purchase in India. The two new iPad Pro models are powered by the company’s M2 chip, while the vanilla iPad (2022) uses the A14 Bionic chipset.
Nothing recently unveiled
its second pair of true wireless earbuds. The launch of the Nothing Ear (stick) comes on the eve of the company’s second anniversary over this weekend. The Nothing Ear (stick) price in India is set at Rs 8,499. Open sales for the Ear (stick) will commence on November 4 in over 40 countries including the UK, the USA, and Europe.
Motorola unveiled the next generation of its foldable smartphone, the Moto Razr 2022, in China earlier this year. Now, the Moto Razr 2022 has made its way to European markets
. Rumours also suggest that the Moto Razr 2022 could launch in India soon, although there is no official confirmation from the brand. The Motorola Razr 2022 price is set at EUR 1,200 (roughly Rs 99,400) for the sole 8GB/256GB model.