EVGA has announced it has ended its partnership with the American chip designer firm and is stepping out of the graphics card business. CEO Andrew Han cited growing tensions with Nvidia as the reason for the move, as he explained his point of view in a closed-door interview with YouTube channels JayZTwoCents and Gamers Nexus. Han said that Nvidia had stopped treating them as valuable partners and was quoted as saying, "We are not going to be on (Nvidia CEO) Jensen (Huang)'s lap on stage, so I don't want people to speculate what's going on (when we're not there)."