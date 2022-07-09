The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Elon Musk weasels way out of Twitter deal, Xiaomi announces CyberDog, ED raids Vivo, and more.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla recently said he is terminating
his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter because the social media company had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement. However, Twitter’s chairman, Bret Taylor, said on the micro-blogging platform that the board planned to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. Twitter Inc has a strong legal case against Elon Musk
for walking away from his $44 billion deal to acquire the U.S. social media company but could opt for a renegotiation or settlement instead of a long court fight, according to legal experts.
Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided
the offices of smartphone maker Vivo. The ED raided at least 44 places across India on June 5 in a money-laundering investigation
against Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo and related firms. Vivo directors Zhengshen Ou and Zhang Jie have fled from India as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its inquiry into the money laundering case against the Chinese firm. The searches were carried out under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at locations in several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Maharashtra.
Netflix has partnered with Sennheiser to add spatial audio support
to some of its original shows such as the popular Stranger Things. The collaboration will allow the streaming giant to convert existing surround mixes for the shows to expansive spatial audio. Netflix has said the new mix can be enjoyed on headphones or stereo speakers and doesn't require new hardware.
The ruling BJP in Gujarat recently launched
'President Dashboard', a computer application that a party leader claimed would not only collect and analyze the personal information of voters but also predict poll results with accuracy. On voting day, the booth in-charge would sit outside the booth with the same software and tick mark those who come to vote, and this data, by evening, would predict who is winning, Gujarat BJP's media coordinator Yagnesh Dave claimed. Speaking on the occasion, Gujarat BJP president CR Patil said voters will be contacted at the booth level and information collected from them will be analyzed using the dashboard application.
Xiaomi recently launched
its new flagship smartphone portfolio featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Xiaomi 12S series brings three new smartphones, including the Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S Ultra. All three phones feature the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and leverage Xiaomi’s partnership with camera specialist Lecia for the cameras of the three devices. The new Xiaomi 12S Ultra arrives as the company’s most premium smartphone of 2022. While no official date has been confirmed, the Xiaomi 12S series is expected to arrive in India soon. Xiaomi also celebrated its 8th anniversary this week. The company announced several sales and showcased some new products.
However, the new Xiaomi 12S smartphones weren’t the only debutants this week, the company revealed a new CyberDog. The CyberDog is Xiaomi's first step into the infinite world of Quadruped robotics. The four-legged robot is powered by Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX AI Supercomputer for Embedded Edge Systems and is paired with 128GB of SSD storage. The CyberDog is agile and can adapt to complex terrain easily. It is equipped with 11 high-precision sensors that provide instant feedback to guide its movements, making it the perfect partner for assisted living. The mid-range Xiaomi 12 Lite
was also unveiled in global markets.
Asus dropped
a new generation of ROG gaming phones in India. Both the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and have displays with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. The Asus ROG Phone 6 has a single 12GB+256GB variant that has been priced at Rs. 71,999 in India. The ROG Phone 6 Pro also has a single variant with 18GB+512GB and will cost you Rs. 89,999. The ROG Phone 6 has two color options - Black and White, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro has a single White variant.
Apple has announced
a new Lockdown feature that will be available for its devices running iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura. The Cupertino -based technology giant plans to release the feature in the fall of this year. The mode has been designed to safeguard users against hacking campaigns similar to Pegasus, the spyware which was used to break into the phones of political rivals, journalists, and executives worldwide.
Facebook parent Meta has announced
it will shut down its digital wallet for cryptocurrency, Novi, on September 1, 2022, barely a year after it started the project. The product didn't even make it to a full launch, closing its doors at the pilot stage. Meta said the Novi app and its integration with WhatsApp will no longer be available and users will not be able to sign in to their accounts after the expiry date. The move coincides with the mayhem in the cryptocurrency space, with prices crashing to new lows.
Louis Yang, a co-founder of Musical.ly -- the app acquired by ByteDance that morphed into TikTok -- quit his job at the Beijing-based firm
last week. Yang was last in charge of ByteDance’s foray into educational gadgets, which was frustrated by Beijing’s clampdown on online tutoring services and apps last summer, said the person, asking not to be identified discussing private information.