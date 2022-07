The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

The ruling BJP in Gujarat recently launched 'President Dashboard', a computer application that a party leader claimed would not only collect and analyze the personal information of voters but also predict poll results with accuracy. On voting day, the booth in-charge would sit outside the booth with the same software and tick mark those who come to vote, and this data, by evening, would predict who is winning, Gujarat BJP's media coordinator Yagnesh Dave claimed. Speaking on the occasion, Gujarat BJP president CR Patil said voters will be contacted at the booth level and information collected from them will be analyzed using the dashboard application.