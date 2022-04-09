The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Elon Musk joins Twitter's board, Apple announce date for WWDC 2022, Amazon Labor Union's historic win, and more.
Apple has confirmed
the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2022 dates. The company will host its annual developer event on June 6, which will go on till June 10. The upcoming Apple event for developers will be hosted virtually, where we will get a glimpse of the new iOS 16 features that will be released later this year for the iPhone 14 series and other models. The new Apple event will be hosted virtually. Apple typically showcases the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create apps and interactive experiences at WWDC 2022.
Elon Musk recently bought a $3 billion stake in Twitter
, following which he joined the company’s board of directors
. Over the last few months, the world’s wealthiest person went from being one of the loudest voices
on Twitter to the company’s largest shareholder and board member. Musk will be an unusual addition to the Twitter board. He isn’t an expert in advertising, which is how Twitter makes money, and he has a habit of tangling with regulators, who are a constant concern for any large social media platform. Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s former chief executive, is set to depart the board later this year when his term expires. Unlike Dorsey and Musk, the remaining 10 board members keep relatively low profiles.
Amazon is planning to object to election results where workers in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionise
, according to a deadline extension request the company filed with the National Labor Relations Board (or NLRB). Amazon claims that it is currently gathering evidence that the employees were threatened and coerced into voting ‘yes’. The vote was a historic moment in the company’s history and a major win for labour-power
. The effort to unionise at the Staten Island facility was led by Christian Smalls and Derrick Palmer. Smalls formed the Amazon Labor Union, from a small apartment after he was fired from Amazon after protesting the unsafe working condition during the coronavirus pandemic. And although the e-commerce giant allotted significant resources to fight the unionisation drive, it wasn’t enough to stop Smalls’ grassroots movement, which received little-to-no political support.
The Tata Group launched its much-anticipated super app 'Neu' on April 7 as it attempts to take on Amazon and Jio Platforms amid the rapid growth in the consumer digital economy space in the country. The super app promises "super rewards" and brings airlines, hotels, medicines and groceries in one place. Here is our Tata Neu App review
.
The Realme GT 2 Pro (Review
) was recently unveiled in India alongside the Realme 9 4G
. The Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 in India for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone is also available in a 12GB/256GB model that will set you back Rs 57,999. The GT 2 Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 2K AMOLED display, dual 50 MP rear cameras, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The Realme 9 4G is priced at Rs 17,999 in India for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 18,999. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 680 SoC, 108 MP triple-camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery, and a 90Hz AMOLED display.
Ubisoft recently announced the mobile spin-off
for Rainbow Six Siege, Rainbow Six Mobile. In a blog post, the company explained that they had set up an independent team to focus on the project and not take any resources away from the main Rainbow Six Siege team. The dev team also stressed that they had redesigned the game from the ground up for mobile, spending three years on the project so far. The team said that it was not their intention to have players switch over to the mobile version of siege, instead, it was to be a complementary experience to existing siege players who could enjoy the game on the go, in short bursts.
The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office’s official Twitter account was hacked earlier today. Apart from changing the DP and background picture of the CMO's handle, the hacker also tagged hundreds of users and made many tweets. The account was partially restored hours after it was hacked, and all the posts uploaded by the hackers were taken down. The UP government tweeted that it would take strict action against the perpetrators after the investigation is concluded.