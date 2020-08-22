The Tech Weekender: Samsung's $40bn manufacturing plan in India, latest WhatsApp feature, Epic-Apple fight and more

Photos and presets of several users were deleted after they had updated the Adobe Lightroom app on iOS and iPadOS. The company has acknowledged the issue and also confirmed that the lost data cannot be recovered. The issue popped up when the user on Photoshop forum reported that his photos, presets, watermarks were gone after he updated the Lightroom mobile app to the latest version - 5.4. Adobe released another update to prevent the issue from impacting additional users. However, users who have lost their data after updating to the new version will not be able to recover their lost data. More details here.