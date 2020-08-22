The Tech Weekender: Samsung's $40bn manufacturing plan in India, latest WhatsApp feature, Epic-Apple fight and more

In case you missed them, here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending August 21. Moneycontrol News Samsung might soon shift a major part of its manufacturing facility to India. The South Korean tech giant is said to be in the final stages of its planning process to produce devices worth USD 40 billion (roughly Rs 3 lakh crore) in India. The government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme could be a reason for Samsung to diversify its production lines for making smartphones in India. A major chunk of the investment, which is estimated to be around USD 25 billion, will be for smartphones priced over USD 200 (roughly Rs 15,000). Samsung will also be exporting these smartphones made in India, the report added. More details here. Vconsol, a product of Kerala-based Techgentsia Software Technologies, won the Centre's "Innovation Challenge for Development of Video Conferencing Solution" on August 20. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced the winner, who was awarded the prize money of Rs 1 crore with an additional Rs 10 lakhs towards O&M (operation and maintenance) for the next three years. Launched in April, the challenge was aimed at encouraging Indian companies to bring out secure alternatives of video conferencing apps, including Zoom, without compromising on user security and privacy. More details here. Apple on Friday alleged that Epic Games' chief executive had asked it for a "side letter" to create its own game store within the iPhone maker's App Store, which Apple said would have upended the store's commission-based business model. The disclosure came in a court filing Friday in which Apple asked a federal judge in California to deny a request by "Fortnite" maker Epic Games to be kept in the iPhone maker's App Store as a dispute between the two over Apple's in-app payment rules plays out. Epic had sued Apple over the removal, claiming the iPhone maker's App Store rules violate antitrust laws. More details here. Smartphone brands have continued to import in large numbers in July to prepare for the upcoming festive season. Despite a decline of 6 percent, smartphone import volume in July stood at Rs 2,085.2 crore, while import volumes for handsets touched a three-year high of Rs 2,225.2 crore in June. Mobile phone makers in India, on an average, have ramped-up production to 65-70 percent only even after the Centre relaxed lockdown restrictions. Comparatively, brands had scaled production, on an average, to 40-45 percent of capacity during the nationwide lockdown period between April and June. Brands like Vivo, which claimed to have reached around 90 percent of its production capacity, are the exception. More details here. Facebook may have taken the first step to unify its apps — WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. Users have reported about a pop-up screen on Instagram that informs them about a “new way to message.” The pop-up screen lists out the features like a new colourful look for your chats, more emoji reactions, swipe-to-reply. A surprisingly new mention at the end of the list was “chat with your friends who use Facebook.” Once you hit the update button, the regular Direct Message (DM) icon in the top right corner of the Instagram app is replaced by the Facebook Messenger logo. More details here. WhatsApp will soon make it easier for users to search for stickers on its app. The Facebook-owned messaging app is currently testing the feature in the beta version. A WhatsApp Android beta update version 2.20.198.5 features a tiny lens button on the bottom left corner of the screen, next to the emoji, GIF and sticker shortcut buttons. You will see a search bar and some tabs like All, Happy, Greetings, love, sad, etc when you tap on the lens button. More details here. Photos and presets of several users were deleted after they had updated the Adobe Lightroom app on iOS and iPadOS. The company has acknowledged the issue and also confirmed that the lost data cannot be recovered. The issue popped up when the user on Photoshop forum reported that his photos, presets, watermarks were gone after he updated the Lightroom mobile app to the latest version - 5.4. Adobe released another update to prevent the issue from impacting additional users. However, users who have lost their data after updating to the new version will not be able to recover their lost data. More details here. Truecaller said it identified 29.7 billion spam calls and 8.5 billion spam SMS for its users in India last year. The company, in a previous report, had said India had ranked fifth in 2019 in terms of the number of spam calls received by users per month, and eighth position in terms of spam SMS. Truecaller also said it has rolled out the Spam Activity Indicator for Android users to build upon its core proposition of making communication safer and more efficient for everyone. First Published on Aug 22, 2020 04:03 pm