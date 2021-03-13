English
The Tech Weekender: OnePlus 9 specifications, new Netflix plan, Realme 8 series India launch, and more

In case you missed them, here are the biggest developments in the world of technology from the week ending March 12.

Pranav Hegde
March 13, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST
Realme 8 series launch in India is imminent. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone series has been listed on Flipkart, confirming the availability on the e-commerce website post its launch. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has also teased the illuminating rear panel of the Realme 8 series. Click here to read more .
After several rumours and leaks, Vivo has officially confirmed the launch of the Vivo X60 series in India. The Vivo X60 series’ launch in India has been scheduled for March 25. Vivo has already launched three phones under the X60 moniker in China, including the Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+. Click here to know more .
OnePlus has been teasing details about the OnePlus 9 series for a while now to build up the hype ahead of its launch. The company has primarily been teasing the Hasselblad-based cameras on the OnePlus 9 series, or at the very least, the OnePlus 9 Pro. However, the latest teaser from the company gives us more insight into what to expect from the OnePlus 9 series. Click here to read more .
Oppo’s 2021 flagship is finally here. The Oppo Find X3 Pro brings new and improved cameras, the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC, a new 10bit screen with an adaptive refresh rate, and a whole new design. Click here to know more about the OPPO Find X3 Pro price and specifications .
Netflix is testing a new mobile plan in India. The new plan, titled 'Mobile+' will allow users to stream content in 720p high definition (HD). Netflix’s new Mobile+ plan will cost Rs 299 per month. The new plan sits right in the middle of the Rs 199 Mobile-only plan and the Basic plan, both of which only offer access to content in 480p resolution. Click here to read more .
In February, Disney+ surpassed its subscriber goals, hitting record high numbers. Now, the streaming service has over 100 million paid subscribers in its first 16 months.Disney+, which was launched in the US on November 12, 2019, is currently available in 59 countries. However, since then, it has expanded rapidly across Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Europe, and Singapore, among other countries. Click here to read more.
Asus has officially taken the lid off the ROG Phone 5 series globally. The smartphone maker has decided to add three new devices to the ROG lineup, namely the ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro, and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. It is worth noting that the features that set apart these three devices are the RAM, storage variations, finish, and backlighting. Click here to know more .
Nothing has teased the company’s design principles for its upcoming products. The company stated that it aims at building products that seamlessly integrate into our lives. Nothing’s first rumoured product is truly-wireless earbuds (TWS). Prior to making the official announcement, the company has teased the Concept 1. Nothing stated that Concept 1 is an expression of its design principles. Click here to read more.
TAGS: #Tech Weekender #The Tech Weekender
first published: Mar 13, 2021 03:00 pm

