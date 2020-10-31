The Tech Weekender: No charger in future Samsung phones, FAU-G's touchdown, and whose Aarogya Setu is it anyway?

Samsung has dethroned Xiaomi and become the number 1 smartphone brand in India, according to a report by research firm Counterpoint. The South Korean giant managed to beat Xiaomi in terms of sales and shipments in Q3 2020, capturing 24 percent of the world’s second-largest smartphone market. Prior to the Q3 2020 report by Counterpoint, Xiaomi was at the top for three years as the number 1 smartphone brand in India. The latest report states that Samsung has grabbed 24 percent of the Indian smartphone market and become the top smartphone brand in India. The lead over Xiaomi isn’t much, as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has a 23 percent market share in India. More details here.