The Tech Weekender: No charger in future Samsung phones, FAU-G's touchdown, and whose Aarogya Setu is it anyway?

In case you missed them, here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending October 30. Pranav Hegde Apple CEO Tim Cook has credited record sales in India and other global markets for the tech giant’s better year-on-year revenue in its Q4FY20 financial results. The company announced its results on October 29 and saw strong revenues despite the COVID-19 pandemic – largely backed by international markets. Overall revenue for the company in the quarter was $64.7 billion – up from last year’s numbers, however, Apple’s cash cow – iPhone saw sales slump 20 percent and profits dropped 7 percent to $12.7 billion. More details here. COVID-19 tracker app Aarogya Setu has been surrounded by another controversy. When the Central Information Commission (CIC) asked The National Informatics Centre (NIC) for some specific details on the Aarogya Setu app, it said that it had no information about who created the Aarogya Setu app. Hours later, the Centre issued a statement clarifying that the Aarogya Setu app was developed by the Government of India in collaboration with private enterprises and that the app had helped strengthen the country's fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. More details here. Samsung might go the Apple-way and ship the Galaxy S21 series without any accessories in the box. According to a new report, the company is considering leaving out accessories and only including a USB Type-C cable inside the Galaxy S21 series retail box. With the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review), the company packs a fast charger, a USB Type-C cable, and wired earphones along with some documentation paper. The final call will be made as Samsung gets closer to the Galaxy S21 series launch date. More details here. LG has launched the LG Wing with a dual-screen design in India. The smartphone comes with a Swivel mode that rotates the main-screen by 90 degrees, revealing a second screen. LG Wing price in India is set at Rs 69,990. Click here to check LG Wing specifications and features. Flipkart Big Diwali sale is live with massive discounts and offers. Apart from these various deals, Flipkart is also offering users to avail 10 percent discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards as well as EMI transactions. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI payment options with Bajaj Finserv and leading banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India (SBI). Check best Flipkart Big Diwali offers here. nCore Games, on October 25, dropped the first teaser of its action game called Fearless And United Guard (FAU-G). The action game is an Indian-made alternative to PUBG Mobile, which was banned in the country earlier this year. The FAU-G teaser post also confirms that the game will be launched in November 2020. The minute-long teaser video starts with the Indian army helicopters flying over the Galwan Valley. FAU-G is being developed by Bengaluru-based publisher nCore Games under the mentorship of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. More details here. Samsung has dethroned Xiaomi and become the number 1 smartphone brand in India, according to a report by research firm Counterpoint. The South Korean giant managed to beat Xiaomi in terms of sales and shipments in Q3 2020, capturing 24 percent of the world’s second-largest smartphone market. Prior to the Q3 2020 report by Counterpoint, Xiaomi was at the top for three years as the number 1 smartphone brand in India. The latest report states that Samsung has grabbed 24 percent of the Indian smartphone market and become the top smartphone brand in India. The lead over Xiaomi isn’t much, as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has a 23 percent market share in India. More details here. First Published on Oct 31, 2020 10:54 am