The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Netflix partners with Microsoft, Twitter sues Elon Musk, Lenovo and MSI bring new laptops to India, and more.
Netflix has announced
a partnership with Microsoft, where the Redmond technology giant will serve as a "global advertising technology and sales partner" for the streaming service's upcoming ad-supported subscription plan. In a blog post, Netflix said that Microsoft has the ability "to support" all their advertising needs and the two will work together to "build a new ad-supported offering".
Twitter has hired US law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as it prepares to sue Elon Musk
and force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Musk recently said Twitter had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform, after which Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor, vowed a legal fight. Twitter is planning to file a lawsuit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.
Meta platforms, which include Facebook and WhatsApp, were found exposed
to human rights risks such as "restrictions of freedom of expression and information" and "hatred that incites hostility" due to the action of third parties, the first human rights report of the social media giant has said. The report is based on an independent human rights impact assessment (HRIA) commissioned in 2019 by Meta on potential human rights risks in India and other countries related to its platforms.
The Nothing Phone (1) has officially been unveiled
in India and globally. Nothing’s first smartphone arrives as a premium mid-range offering with a Snapdragon chipset, wireless charging support, dual high-res cameras, a vibrant display, and a clean interface. The Nothing Phone (1) features a starting price of Rs 32,999 in India. Know more about the Nothing Phone (1) here
.
Netflix was reportedly down for thousands of users for around an hour and a half in the early hours of July 16, 2022. There were around 4,000 Netflix outage reports on Downdetector from countries including India, France, and the US. The streaming platform is currently back online and seems to be working fine. As of March 2022, Netflix had around 220 million subscribers.
MSI has launched
new Raider, Vector, and Titan series laptops in India. The Raider and Titan ranges of laptops are available starting today at MSI authorized online and offline retailers. The new MSI gaming laptops arrived with 12th Gen Intel HX processors and Nvidia’s RTX-30-series GPUs. The Raider GE67 HX 12UGS is the starting model in the line-up, which will cost you Rs 2,79,990. The Raider GE67 HX 12UHS is a step above that, priced at Rs 4,47,990, and the GE77 HX 12UGS has been priced at Rs 2,85,990. The Raider GE77 HX 12UHS will be available for Rs 4,81,990. The top-of-the-line Titan GT77 12UHS will be priced at Rs 5,26,990.
TikTok will introduce
what it calls “Content Levels”, a new system that the company says is designed to give more control to users and help keep them safe online. The move comes at a time when the Chinese-owned social media app is facing increased scrutiny over the handling of user data and content. The content-filtering system, which will go live in a few weeks, will allow the classification of content and assigning of age ratings, so users can decide if they want to view the content or not.
Lenovo on July 12 added
new devices to its Yoga and Legion portfolios in India. The new entrants include the Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro, Legion Slim 7i, IdeaPad Gaming 3i, Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga 7i. All laptops have configurations with Intel's 12th-generation processors. The laptops have "faster graphics, improved battery performance, and a sustainable design."