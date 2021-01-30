The Tech Weekender: Mi Air Charging, WhatsApp UPI, OnePlus co-founder launches Nothing and more

Facebook does not have access to data on Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions, WhatsApp said on January 28. The statement comes weeks after the messaging platform received backlash for its updated privacy policy. "The UPI transaction data is encrypted, and Facebook doesn't have access to this data in clear format," WhatsApp said in a post on its FAQ section. WhatsApp has also said payments transaction data is encrypted and stored only in India, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. WhatsApp has clarified that its updated policy applies to a user's communication with businesses. It extended the deadline for users to accept the new policy till May 15, after receiving criticism.