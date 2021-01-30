MARKET NEWS

The Tech Weekender: Mi Air Charging, WhatsApp UPI, OnePlus co-founder launches Nothing and more

In case you missed them, here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending January 29.

Moneycontrol News
January 30, 2021 / 01:19 PM IST
Facebook does not have access to data on Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions, WhatsApp said on January 28. The statement comes weeks after the messaging platform received backlash for its updated privacy policy. "The UPI transaction data is encrypted, and Facebook doesn't have access to this data in clear format," WhatsApp said in a post on its FAQ section. WhatsApp has also said payments transaction data is encrypted and stored only in India, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. WhatsApp has clarified that its updated policy applies to a user's communication with businesses. It extended the deadline for users to accept the new policy till May 15, after receiving criticism.
Mi Air Charge technology has been unveiled by Xiaomi. The charging technology takes wireless charging to the next level while being truly wireless. It means that devices can be charged without the need for a charging cable or stand. Xiaomi claims that the new Mi Air Charge Technology can be used to wirelessly charge multiple devices at the same time. More details here.
After parting ways with OnePlus last year, Carl Pei, the co-founder of the popular smartphone brand, has announced his new venture. He calls the brand “Nothing”, explaining that the concept behind the unusual name was that the company aims to create products that blend in with our lives invisibly. The new project will be headquartered in London and has received initial seed investment from the likes of iPod inventor Tony Fadell; one of Twitch’s founders Kevin Lin; Reddit’s head honcho Steve Huffman; and popular YouTuber Casey Neistat. More details here.
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that lets users log into their WhatsApp account using their fingerprint or Face ID while linking to WhatsApp Web or Desktop. While logging into their WhatsApp accounts, users will be asked to authenticate using either biometric methods. The added biometrics will be stored locally and WhatsApp can’t access the biometric information stored by your device's operating system. The purpose of introducing biometric authentication to WhatsApp Web and Desktop is to avoid any unethical use of WhatsApp on the Web or Desktop app. More details here.
Telegram, earlier today, released a new feature on its iOS app on the Apple App Store. The Telegram 7.4 patch notes cited that users could migrate their WhatsApp chats to Telegram. The feature will also allow users to transfer chats from Line, KakaoTalk, etc. The feature is quite simple to use. You will need to use the “export chat” feature to transfer your WhatsApp messages to Telegram. To do so, open WhatsApp, go to the “More” menu in a chat, choose “Export Chat”. More details here.
Emotet, the world’s most dangerous malware, has been disrupted ahead of Data Privacy Day 2021. Law enforcement and judicial authorities worldwide worked together to take control of the banking Trojan that, over the years, evolved as the most dangerous malware. Emotet has been taken down through an international coordinated action. Europol said that the collaborative effort from the authorities in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Lithuania, Canada and Ukraine helped it take down the malware. More details here.
